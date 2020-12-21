Congress Reaches Agreement on Stimulus Plan, With Save Our Stages

It’s not time to pop the champagne, however some of the divided and dysfunctional Congresses in U.S. historical past introduced Sunday that it has lastly reached a deal to cross the long-overdue $900 billion stimulus deal to ship help to Americans and companies leveled by the pandemic — together with the Save Our Stages invoice to supply round $10 billion in aid to unbiased music venues which were nearly solely shuttered since March.

“We are able to lastly report what our nation has wanted to listen to for a really very long time,” Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell, who has achieved extra to delay the invoice than nearly anybody, stated Sunday evening, based on the New York Instances. “Extra assistance is on the best way.”

True to kind, this Congress went all the way down to the wire with negotiations, barely avoiding one other authorities shutdown. The Home is predicted to finalize the deal on Sunday evening, with the Senate following shortly after. Closing votes are anticipated on Monday, then the invoice will go to President Trump, who has achieved little precise presidential work since his loss within the November election.

In a press release, Dayna Frank, proprietor and CEO of Minneapolis legendary First Avenue live performance venue and board president of the Nationwide Unbiased Venue Affiliation, stated: “We’re thrilled that Congress has heard the decision of shuttered unbiased venues throughout the nation and offered us an important lifeline by together with the Save Our Stages Act within the COVID-19 Aid Invoice. We’re additionally extremely grateful that this invoice supplies Pandemic Unemployment Help which is able to assist the tens of millions of people that misplaced their jobs via no fault of their very own throughout this financial disaster. We urge swift passage of this laws, which is able to help these within the biggest want and make sure the music lives on for generations to come back.”

In a two-hour listening to on Tuesday morning, representatives for the live performance business, which has been ravaged by the pandemic shutdown, made a passionate and compelling case for federal help earlier than the U.S. Senate. The Save Our Stages invoice was cosponsored within the Senate by Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.) and John Cornyn (R-Tx.).

“We’re right here earlier than you with our hats in our palms,” stated witness Michael Strickland, proprietor of the lighting firm Bandit Lites in Knoxville, TN.

“Please don’t let the music die,” stated Adam Hartke, who owns two unbiased venues in Wichita, KS. “Please save our levels.”

A number of statistics which were circulated in latest months by NIVA had been aired, together with the truth that 90% of the nation’s unbiased venues will shut inside weeks with out federal help; and that musicians on common derive between 70% and 90% of their earnings from stay efficiency, which has been nearly nonexistent since mid-March. Witnesses and senators additionally pointed to the financial exercise linked to live performance venues, noting that research have proven that each greenback spent at a venue generates $12 in income for surrounding or linked companies.

Over the course of the listening to, throughout which witnesses and senators spoke in flip, a number of themes emerged. Most distinguished is the truth that the PPP help that venues and different enterprise acquired in March was largely used up by June, and that payroll is simply one of many quickly mounting “core” bills venues are going through.

David Fay, president/CEO of the Bushnell Heart in Hartford, CT, spoke of the financial hardship that inside cities will face if venues shut down. He stated that latest months in Hartford have felt like a “pandemic-induced time warp, it’s a ghost city just like the Sixties,” and spoke of the arduous work that was achieved to revitalize downtown facilities. “It’s an existential menace not solely to our business, however to the companies round it.”

Head right here for extra on the listening to and right here for extra on Save Our Stages.