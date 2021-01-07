Congress released the list of 7 Vice Presidents, 8 General Secretaries and 24 Secretaries in Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee

Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday appointed seven vice-presidents, 8 general secretaries and 24 secretaries in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal announced the state executive of Rajasthan Congress. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has thanked party president Sonia Gandhi for the formation of the state executive. At the same time, former state president Also Read – Bihar: Bharat Ratna received by Sonia Gandhi-Mayawati, Nitish Kumar got tight-handed …

According to the statement issued by All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal, Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaf, Rajendra Chaudhary and Ramlal Jat have been made state vice-presidents.

The newly appointed party general secretaries include GR Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasia, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Pareek, Rita Chaudhary and Ved Solanki. 24 state secretaries have been appointed by the party high command, including Bhuraram Sirvi, Deshraj Meena, Gajendra Sainik, Jaswant Gurjar and Zia ur Rehman.

Vice President: Gov. Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaf, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ramlal Jat.

General Secretary : GR Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasia, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Rita Chaudhary, Ved Solanki.

Secretary : Buraram Sirvi, Deshraj Meena, Gajendra Sanket, Jaswant Gurjar, Zia-ur-Rehman, Lalit Toonwal, Lalit, Mahendra Kheri, Mahendra Gurjar, Mukesh Verma, Nimba Ram Garasia, Phoolchand Ola, Prashant Sharma, Pratishtha Yadav, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Rajendra Mund , Rajendra Yadav, Rakhi Gautam, Ram Singh Kaswan, Ravi Patel, Sachin Sarwate, Shobha Solanki, Shravan Patel, Vishal Jangid.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has thanked party president Sonia Gandhi for the formation of the state executive.

Gehlot tweeted, “Thank you to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the Executive of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the office-bearers of the newly formed executive. I hope that under the leadership of State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara ji, you will be able to take all the policies, programs, principles and ideology of the Congress Party to every village.

Former state president Sachin Pilot also congratulated the newly appointed officials. He tweeted, “Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed office-bearers and a bright future.”

Let us know that these appointments were long awaited in Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. In July last year, the Congress Party, which had revolted against the Ashok Gehlot government, handed over this responsibility to Govind Singh Dotasara, removing Sachin Pilot from the post of the state’s President. With this, the state executive of the state was dissolved.