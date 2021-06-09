Congress’ response got here after Jitin Prasada joined BJP, ‘We will be able to’t prevent the one that is going however…’

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022: Congress forward of subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (Congress) Were given a large blow. Jitin Prasad (Jitin Prasada) Leaving the hand of ‘Congress’, he has joined BJP. Jitin Prasad’s becoming a member of BJP is being regarded as as a large setback for the Congress ahead of the meeting elections to be held subsequent 12 months in UP. Additionally Learn – Kamal Nath Well being Replace: Kamal Nath admitted to Medanta Clinic, situation solid

Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebrationAfter becoming a member of Jitin Prasad mentioned, ‘I’ve taken this determination after a lot deliberation preserving in thoughts all sides within the passion of my district, state and nation and to give protection to the pursuits of the folks.’ He mentioned that if there’s any political celebration within the identify of the country then it’s BJP. Jitin mentioned that the celebration I used to be in, I began feeling that we’ve got began doing politics. Additionally Learn – Jitin Prasada left Congress and joined BJP, then Jyotiraditya Scindia’s response additionally got here, know what he mentioned …

However, the response of Congress has additionally come after Jitin Prasada joined BJP. Senior Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned, ‘The going move, we can not prevent them. It was once their determination, their long term right here (Congress celebration) was once additionally there. On the other hand, it’s unlucky. Additionally Learn – Is Jitin Prasada, a veteran Congress chief going to enroll in BJP, reached Piyush Goyal’s area

Jaane wale jaate rehte hain, we will be able to’t prevent them. It was once his determination, he additionally had a long term right here (Congress Birthday celebration). On the other hand, it’s unlucky: Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on #JitinPrasada becoming a member of BJP %.twitter.com/xcbJBmGzx7 – ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

It’s identified that within the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Anil Baluni, Prasad joined the BJP right through a press convention held on the celebration headquarters right here. Baluni mentioned in this instance, ‘Jitin Prasad has joined the BJP circle of relatives after being influenced by way of the coverage of BJP and the management of High Minister Narendra Modi. We welcome them.’ After this, Goyal were given him the club of BJP and whilst welcoming him within the celebration, mentioned that BJP gets the advantage of his studies.

He mentioned, ‘Jitin Prasad is a tender chief who’s grounded and well-liked too. I see a large function of the sort of sturdy chief within the politics of Uttar Pradesh. After becoming a member of the BJP, Prasad met celebration president JP Nadda. Previous, he had met Union House Minister Amit Shah. Thanking High Minister Modi, Shah and Nadda, Prasad mentioned that they’ve taken this determination after a lot deliberation. He mentioned, ‘A brand new bankruptcy of my political existence is ranging from as of late.’

Explaining the cause of becoming a member of the saffron celebration, he mentioned that during the previous couple of years he had learned that if there’s any political celebration within the nation in actual sense, it’s the BJP. He mentioned, ‘The remainder of the events have remained as people and areas. As of late any celebration and chief is most fitted for the passion of the rustic and if he stands firmly then it’s BJP and High Minister Narendra Modi. Allow us to inform you that simply ahead of the remaining Lok Sabha elections, there was once hypothesis of Jitin Prasad becoming a member of the BJP. It’s mentioned that at the persuasion of the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prasad had deserted his determination to enroll in the BJP at the moment.

It’s to be identified that Jitin Prasad was once a few of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to celebration president Sonia Gandhi remaining 12 months not easy energetic management and organizational elections within the Congress. In regards to the controversy associated with the letter, the Congress Committee of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh had handed a answer not easy motion towards him, which additionally resulted in a dispute. On the other hand, Prasad later mentioned that he has complete religion within the present management of the Congress. Jitin Prasad is the son of senior Congress chief Jitendra Prasad, who served in lots of necessary positions within the celebration. He additionally contested the election of Congress President towards Sonia Gandhi.

Jitin Prasad gained the Lok Sabha elections for the primary time from Shahjahanpur in 2004 and was once made Minister of State for Metal within the United Modern Alliance (UPA) executive led by way of High Minister Manmohan Singh. After this he gained from Dhaurahra seat in 2009. After this, he took over the duty of Minister of State for Petroleum and Herbal Fuel, Highway Delivery and Highways and Human Useful resource Building within the UPA executive.

Jitin Prasad, who established his identification as the large Brahmin face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, needed to face defeat within the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After this, he attempted his hand within the remaining meeting elections from Tilhar seat, however on this too he was once upset. He had additionally misplaced from Dhaurahra within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(Enter: ANI, Language)