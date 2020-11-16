Congress retaliated on Shivanand Tiwari’s statement about Rahul Gandhi, there was a demand to be excluded from the party

Patna: Amid the poor performance of the Congress party in the Bihar assembly elections, senior leader of its ally RJD Shivanand Tiwari said that Congress became a hindrance for the grand alliance. After Tiwari’s statement aired on TV channels, demands have been raised to exclude him from the RJD. Also Read – After RJD, Congress also said- We will not attend Nitish’s swearing in ceremony

Tiwari said that the Congress was like a hindrance for the alliance. He said that the Congress fought elections in 70 seats, but did not even hold 70 rallies and Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic during the election. Tiwari said that Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar only for three days and Priyanka Gandhi did not come. He said that those people who were not concerned with Bihar came here. Also Read – Kapil Sibal Targets Congress Leadership: Against Congress leadership, Kapil Sibal said – no hope from this party now

The RJD leader said that Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic with Priyanka in Shimla when the election was going on in full swing. The Congress has reacted sharply to Tiwari’s remarks. Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said that Tiwari is not an official RJD spokesperson and he is in collusion with BJP and JDU and is speaking the same language. Also Read – Bihar: RJD leader’s big attack on Congress, said- BJP is benefiting from the way Rahul Gandhi is running the party.

He said, “Tejaswi ji, check RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari. We do not accept RJD leader speaking the language like Giriraj Singh and Shahnawaz Hussain for Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “

Mishra said that there is a religion of alliance, which all parties should follow. At the same time, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that Shivanand Tiwari’s comment is his personal opinion and his statement is not the statement of the party.