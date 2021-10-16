Congress Running Committee assembly lasted for 3 hours, subsequent 12 months’s election for the publish of Congress President

CWC Assembly : Lately was once a vital day for the Congress birthday celebration, which is dealing with political demanding situations and organizational weaknesses. Congress Running Committee assembly was once held this morning, which has been occurring for 3 hours. Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi presided over the assembly. In lately’s assembly, about 53 leaders together with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab CM and Congress chief Charanjit Channi, senior birthday celebration chief P Chidambaram are provide. On this assembly, the present political scenario of the rustic, upcoming meeting elections and organizational elections are being mentioned basically.Additionally Learn – In CWC assembly, Sonia’s disgruntled leaders bluntly ‘I’m the whole time president of Congress’

The election for the publish of Congress President will likely be held in September subsequent 12 months.

Within the assembly of the Congress Running Committee (CWC) held on the AICC place of business in Delhi, a call was once being taken to begin the method of accomplishing organizational elections. In step with the scoop gained from the resources, elections will likely be held for the publish of Congress President in September subsequent 12 months, until then Sonia Gandhi will maintain the paintings of the birthday celebration. Allow us to inform you that lately's assembly was once referred to as at the call for of the disillusioned camp of the birthday celebration.

The call for for the election of the brand new president has been occurring for the ultimate one and a part years.

The Congress has been stricken by way of the call for for the election of a brand new birthday celebration president for the ultimate one and a part years, however the paradox is that this era has in truth reached the tip of the birthday celebration’s scheduled election calendar 2022. The ultimate interior election within the Congress was once held in December 2017 for a time period of five years, however Rahul Gandhi left the publish of president halfway in Might 2019 after the defeat within the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, Sonia Gandhi is taking a look in any case the affairs of the birthday celebration as period in-between president.

Are living video of Congress Running Committee assembly….

#WATCH Congress Running Committee (CWC) assembly to talk about the present political scenario, upcoming Meeting polls, and organisational elections, underway at AICC place of business in Delhi %.twitter.com/tL74bHpzzF – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Delhi | Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi and birthday celebration leaders Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel arrives at AICC place of business forward of Congress Running Committee assembly %.twitter.com/r6IZN5JpkY – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

The leaders of the G-23 crew had demanded to name a gathering

The leaders of the G-23 crew of the Congress birthday celebration – Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal had demanded a gathering of the CWC, through which Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi announcing that the Congress Running Committee to talk about the issues associated with the birthday celebration. An instantaneous assembly must be referred to as.

On the similar time, senior chief Kapil Sibal had raised questions at the birthday celebration management amid the ruckus within the Punjab Congress and mentioned that this case must be mentioned by way of convening a gathering of the Congress Running Committee and at the side of it organizational elections must be held.