Congress said- Supreme Court also rejected the petition related to Dr. Kafeel, now Yogi government should apologize

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court's decision to quash the NSA against Dr. Kafeel Khan has been rejected by the Supreme Court. The Congress (Congress) has targeted the Yogi government regarding this. The Congress said that the BJP and Yogi government had to face the Supreme Court. Now the Yogi government should apologize to Dr. Kafeel.

Shahnawaz Alam, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Minority Congress, said that Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sharad Arvind Bobde called the Allahabad High Court decision related to Dr. Kafeel as good.

Congress leader Alam said, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in this decision. This is the supreme disrespect of the BJP and the Yogi government. At the same time, it also raises serious questions on the functioning of the CM, why he did not suspend the then DM of Aligarh, who misled the court by distorting the facts despite the strict remarks of the Allahabad High Court.

Congress leader Shahnawaz Alam said that after this Supreme Court’s comment, if there is even a little shame in the Chief Minister, then he should apologize to Dr. Kafeel Khan and his entire family.