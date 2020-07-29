Congress said – Welcome to Rafael, but why the price is 1670 crores instead of 526, why only 36 instead of 126 Rafael?

new Delhi: The Congress welcomed the first batch of Rafale fighter jets to visit India and has also raised many questions. The Congress said that every patriot should ask why the aircraft worth Rs 526 crore was bought for Rs 1670 crore. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Welcome to Rafael in India! Congratulations to the Air Force fighters. ” Also Read – PM Modi in Sanskrit Tweet- No virtue like nation defense, no fast, no sacrifice, Rafael is welcome

Randeep said, "Today every patriot must ask why a Rafale of Rs. 526 crores is now in Rs. 1670 crores? Why only 36 Rafale instead of 126 Rafael? Why Make in France instead of Make in India? Why the delay of 5 years? "

Let us know that now all Rafale Jets have reached Ambala Air Force Base. The time set before arriving at Ambala air base was delayed due to weather failure. All the planes were welcomed by Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Earlier, when Rafale planes entered the Indian airspace, the INS Kolkata Control Room welcomed them.

All Rafale aircraft had arrived around 2.15 am, but due to the delay in takeoff from UAE, Rafale planes were delayed in reaching Ambala. After reaching the Ambala Air Force Base, five Rafale aircraft circled the Ambala Air Base. The fleet of fighters flew from the Marignac airbase in the French port city of Bordu on Monday.

If sources are to be believed, on August 20, Rafale planes may be held in which Prime Minister PM Modi can participate. There is no clear information about this right now. Two Sukhoi aircraft of the Air Force have taken the five Rafale aircraft to Ambala Air Force Base. In view of the landing of Rafale aircraft, Section 144 has been imposed near Ambala Air Base. Today is a day of pride for the Indian Army.