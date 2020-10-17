Congress speaking the language of separatists, giving tickets to those praising Jinnah: Shahnawaz Hussain

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 news: In Patna, Bihar’s capital, senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Saturday that the Congress is speaking the language of the separatists by giving tickets to those who support Mohammad Ali Jinnah and talk of restoring Article 370. Also Read – Bihar: 23 kg gold-two kg silver recovered from BJP candidate’s brother’s house, sensation created

Hussain said that the people of the country and Bihar will never forgive the Congress party for giving tickets to those who praise Jinnah and advocating for the restoration of Article 370. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: BJP released fresh list of star campaigners, names of these two leaders added

BJP spokesperson Hussain told media persons in Patna, “Congress is speaking the language of separatists. it’s embarrassing. Sometimes she (Congress) gives tickets to those who praise Jinnah and those who are proud of her picture, sometimes she talks of restoring Article 370. ” Also Read – Do not be confused with Bhupendra Yadav’s advice to Chirag, BJP is with you, not with Nitish

The BJP national spokesperson said, “Congressmen should state that when they go to the public in Bihar, is there a point to bring Article 370 back in the agenda of their alliance?” They have to tell this to the people of Bihar. ” He said that no power in the world can bring Article 370 back.

Hussain said that he is confident that the NDA will win the Vidhan Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Let me tell you that Congress leader P Chidambaram recently tweeted that ‘J & K’s mainstream regional parties come together to fight constitutional fight to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. , Which should be welcomed by all people.

Chidambaram said that arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions taken by the Modi government on August 5, 2019 should be canceled.

Explain that on August 5, 2019, the central government had removed most of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories.