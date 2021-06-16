Congress starts arrangements for Gujarat meeting elections, Gujarat unit is engaged in making roadmap

Gujarat Meeting Election 2022: The Gujarat unit of Congress has began getting ready the roadmap and technique for the 2022 meeting elections. State Congress President Amit Chavda, Chief of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and previous state Congress presidents Bharat Singh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia held a gathering in Gandhinagar all over the day. After the assembly, Chavda mentioned that the celebration would release a large public family members marketing campaign to reveal the disasters and mismanagement of the BJP govt in Gujarat. Additionally Learn – Well being Minister’s taunt on Rahul Gandhi- ‘Aryabhatta-Aristotle additionally bowed down in entrance of the knowledge of the Crown Prince of Congress’; Know the entire topic…

He mentioned, "We're getting ready the main roadmap and technique for the 2022 meeting elections. We also are involved with the celebration top command and are in common discussions with it." Requested about reviews of Gujarat Congress making plans to convey political strategist Prashant Kishor with them for the following elections, Chavda mentioned, The verdict to incorporate Kishor or some other company can be taken via the celebration top command.

He mentioned that as a part of the general public family members marketing campaign, the celebration leaders would for my part meet the members of the family of those that misplaced their lives because of corona virus an infection. "We can meet such households and pressurize the federal government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to those households," he mentioned. We had an in depth dialogue on organizing quite a lot of techniques to let loose the displeasure and anxiousness of the folk.

Chavda mentioned, “This govt has failed on all fronts. Individuals are struggling as a result of his mismanagement. Quite a lot of social organizations and communities additionally need the Congress to boost problems associated with the folk. It’s noteworthy that the state Congress held its assembly an afternoon after the ruling BJP held a gathering of its MLAs on quite a lot of problems, together with the approaching elections. Aam Aadmi Celebration convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal was once additionally in Gujarat on Monday and introduced that his celebration would contest all 182 seats in Gujarat within the meeting elections.