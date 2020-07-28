Congress strategy successful, Rajasthan governor forced to call session

new Delhi: The Congress claims that the five measures it took are a result of the fact that the Governor of Rajasthan was forced to convene the session of the Assembly with certain conditions. This paved the way for Ashok Gehlot’s government to get a vote of confidence in the House. On Monday morning, the legal team of the Congress led by Kapil Sibal withdrew the petition filed by the Speaker in the Supreme Court. On Monday, the Congress performed outside the Rajbhavans across the country except Jaipur. The march was taken out in Delhi under the leadership of the party’s state president Anil Chaudhary. The police detained him for some time. Also Read – Political drama again in Rajasthan, Speaker CP Joshi withdraws petition filed in Supreme Court

Three former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Ashwini Kumar wrote letters to the Governor, in which he said, "The Governor has convened a session of the Legislative Assembly as per the advice of the State Cabinet." Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram held a press conference and demanded the President to intervene in the matter. He said, "I sincerely hope that the President will direct the Governor to fulfill his responsibilities." He said that the Governor has not taken 'honesty' in this matter. The question is whether it is improper and beyond their authority to reject the Governor's request to call a session of the Legislative Assembly.

Gehlot told the MLAs staying at the Fairmont Hotel, "I have spoken to Prime Minister Modi and made him aware of the Governor's attitude. I also mentioned the letter sent to him a week ago, in which I had informed about the purchase and sale of MLAs in Rajasthan. " After several rounds of talks, the Governor agreed, he allowed the assembly to call a session. Earlier in the day, Governor Kalraj Mishra returned the file sent by the state government requesting him to allow a special session of the assembly. The state government had sent a file to the governor for the second time to get approval to call a special assembly call.