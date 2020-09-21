Congress to raise nationwide protest against agricultural bills, will sign two crore farmers

New Delhi: On Monday, the Congress announced a nationwide mass movement, which includes protest marches, picketing and mobilization of two crore signatures of farmers and poor people against these bills. After this, a memorandum will also be submitted to the President. Also Read – Central Government told Supreme Court- Digital media is poison, control it

The decision was taken in the first meeting held at the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road after the outbreak of Kovid-19 epidemic, in which Congress general secretaries and in-charge of states were also present. During the meeting a resolution opposing the three agricultural bills was also passed. The meeting was held on the instructions of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Also Read – Delhi: Dr. Kafeel Khan, wife and children also met with Priyanka Gandhi

The members of the special committee that assisted Sonia Gandhi supervised the meeting regarding the organization and operations. Congress leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala are members of this special committee. Most of the leaders were physically present in the meeting while some leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jitin Prasad were involved through video conference. Also Read – Anupam Kher said in support of agricultural bills- now farmers will become self-reliant

In the press conference after the meeting, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the party will not only raise the issue of agricultural bills among the people at the state level but it will be taken to the district and village level. Meanwhile, in the presence of Antony, Patel and Surjewala, Venugopal said, “We discussed the political situation of the country, especially the opposition of farmers. The way the Indian government is passing anti-farmer laws in Parliament, it is completely unacceptable to the people of the country. ‘

Venugopal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘misleading the country’ by making allegations against the opposition. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that a press conference will also be organized against the agricultural bills in a series manner across the country. He said that the state president and other senior leaders of the party will take out a rally in their respective states and will also submit a memorandum to the Governor concerned.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of adopting a ‘dual policy’ in relation to the agricultural bills and asked why they are not parting with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Many opposition parties, including the Congress, are calling the agricultural bills passed in Parliament as anti-farmer.