Congress waives farmers’ debt in Madhya Pradesh, BJP lied, truth revealed: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in a written reply to a question in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly that after the previous Kamal Nath government waived farm loans in 51 districts, the Congress did what it said , But the BJP only made false promises. He shared a news tweet and said, “Congress – whatever you did, you did it.” BJP – only false promises. ” Also Read – MP’s Home Minister said- “I don’t wear masks”, Congress asked- “Are the rules just for the common people?”

According to the news shared by Rahul Gandhi, in response to a question by Congress leader Jayawardhan Singh in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath has 11,600 crore of 26.95 lakh farmers in 51 districts. Debt in excess of Rs. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi returned home after medical examination, Rahul also returned

It is worth noting that on this issue, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said on Tuesday that the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government, itself, has exposed the politics of lies in the Assembly. Let me tell you that the BJP was also an attacker on the Congress and said that the Congress cheated the farmers. Jyotiraditya Scindia also left the Congress party saying the same. Also Read – Shivraj government accepted – Yes, Congress government had forgiven 27 lakh farmers loan