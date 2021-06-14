Congress will battle Maharashtra meeting elections on my own, I’m able to be CM face: Nana Patole

Maharashtra (Maharashtra) Maha Vikas Aghadi is operating with the alliance of 3 events Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. (VAT) Congress some of the 3 constituents of the following meeting elections (Maharashtra Meeting Elections) Announcement to battle on my own has been made nowadays. President of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee (Maharashtra Congress leader) Nana Patole (Nana Patole)Mentioned on Monday, “Congress will battle the Maharashtra meeting elections on my own. If the prime command comes to a decision, then I’m able to be the CM face. This observation of Maharashtra Congress Leader Patole is indicating that every one isn’t smartly between the 3 events concerned within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) executive. Additionally Learn – The inside track is surprising… Mamta Banerjee’s marriage to socialism! The rite was once finished in a easy method, know

Congress will contest the Maharashtra Meeting Elections on my own. I’m able to be the CM face if the prime command comes to a decision: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole Additionally Learn – Situation of backward magnificence leaders in BJP like slaves, we can now not shape an alliance: Omprakash Rajbhar (Document picture) %.twitter.com/cKqE5BD5dZ Additionally Learn – Kapil Sibal stated – there will have to be a powerful opposition within the nation, there may be an pressing want to stability between skilled and adolescence in Congress – ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

An afternoon previous on Sunday, the NC spokesperson had stated, the 3 constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are united at the factor of operating the Maharashtra executive, however no resolution has been taken but on contesting the state meeting and Lok Sabha elections to be held within the yr 2024. . NCP spokesperson and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik made this observation an afternoon after Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole’s observation that Congress would emerge as the only greatest birthday celebration within the subsequent meeting elections.

Allow us to tell that on Saturday, Congress state leader Patole had stated in Amravati that within the yr 2024 elections, Congress will emerge as the only greatest birthday celebration within the state and handiest Congress ideology can save the rustic. On the identical time, senior Congress chief Naseem Khan stated that if his birthday celebration contests the elections on my own, it’ll get advantages.

On Sunday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had stated on Nana Patole’s observation, “State Congress President Nana Patole stated that his birthday celebration will battle the following election on my own. He aspires to turn into the Leader Minister. Nobody can forestall any individual from short of any place. Each birthday celebration has to paintings to spice up the morale of its employees and reinforce the organisation.”

It’s price bringing up that when the 2019 meeting elections, the MVA executive was once shaped below the management of Shiv Sena, by which NCP and Congress are companions.