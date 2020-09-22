Congress will now hit the road after Parliament to protest against the agriculture bill, know what has happened about the bill so far…

There is a struggle from Parliament to the road regarding the Agricultural Bill (Farms Bill 2020). After the passage of the Agriculture Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Congress (Congresss) has now announced a nationwide mass movement. Meanwhile, among all these, the government has increased the minimum support price of Rabi crops i.e. MSP from 50 to 300 rupees per quintal. The Congress said that during the agitation against the Agriculture Bill, protest marches, picketing-demonstrations as well as raising two crore signatures of farmers and poor people against it. After this a memorandum will also be submitted to the President. Also Read – Congress will raise nationwide protest against agricultural bills, will sign two crore farmers

The Congress Party has prepared a massive mass movement on the directions of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi. The phases of that mass movement are as follows.

Explain that the decision of nationwide protest has been taken in the meeting of Congress General Secretaries and State In-charges. Please tell that this mass movement of Congress has the support of many opposition parties. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that a press conference will also be organized in the country against agricultural bills. He said that the state president and other senior leaders of the party will take out a rally in their respective states and will also submit a memorandum to the Governor concerned.

Earlier on Monday, leaders of 18 opposition parties wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind that the way the controversial agricultural bills were passed is a ‘murder of democracy’. The leaders urged the president not to give his consent to the proposed bills. During the protest, MPs from various parties like Congress, CPI (M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI and Samajwadi Party staged a protest.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs of opposition parties, including TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, for a week on charges of creating a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the agriculture bill. gave.

Among the MPs suspended were Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, besides Rajiv Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elmaran Karim. The Chairman suspended these MPs and said that the behavior of the members during the uproar in Rajya Sabha was objectionable and unparliamentary. He said that yesterday was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha. During this, members also behaved indecisively with the Deputy Chairman. During this time the uproar in the House continued and the government proposed to suspend eight opposition members for the remaining time of the current session, which was accepted by the House by voice.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen sings a song in the Parliament premises. 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.

On the other hand, MPs suspended from the House sat outside the Parliament House and protested all night. All the MPs from there were present in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi along with the sheets and pillows.

At the same time, Prime Minister Modi said that I want to assure the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of farmers’ produce will continue. He said that after bringing the Agriculture Ordinance on behalf of his government, farmers in many states are already getting better prices for their produce. He said that I want to make one thing clear that these laws are not against agricultural mandis. It will go on as before. He said that the Agricultural Reform Bill passed by the Parliament needs India of the 21st.