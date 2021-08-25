Congress will struggle Punjab meeting elections 2022 underneath the management of Amarinder Singh: Harish Rawat

Punjab, Congress , Updates: Amidst the ability tussle between the factions of Congress in Punjab, the central management as of late made up our minds to contest the following yr’s meeting elections underneath the management of Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. has introduced. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has stated this commentary. Punjab Congress in-charge (AICC in-charge of Punjab) Harish Rawat said- Congress has no scarcity of other people in Punjab and everybody will paintings jointly for the right way to win the elections additional. We can struggle the 2022 elections underneath the management of Captain Amarinder Singh.Additionally Learn – Twitter has closed the account of Congress Normal Secretary Harish Rawat, instructed this reason why. later restored

Amid a tussle over energy between the camps of Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat stated, "A few of our colleagues from Punjab are coming to fulfill me. 4 and a part years have handed however why unexpectedly this sort of state of affairs has come, because of which a big phase of MLAs are indignant, we will be able to in finding out the explanation and resolve it.

At the political state of affairs in Punjab, AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat stated, “After we introduced adjustments within the PCC, we were given an concept in regards to the conceivable problems that may arise. We can discover a answer. Everybody has religion in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We can glance into the topic and check out to unravel it.