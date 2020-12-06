Entertainment

Congress will support ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, party leaders said – will make the farmer movement successful

December 6, 2020
3 Min Read

new Delhi: On 8 December, farmers agitating against the new agricultural bills have called for a Bharat Bandh. The farmers are going to register a massive protest. The Congress has announced to support the Bharat Bandh of farmers. The Congress said that the party is in support of the farmers and will also support the farmers on December 8. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Protesting women are worried, not from Corona, they will die due to this

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Congress has decided to stay with the farmers on December 8. He said that Rahul Gandhi has stood firm in support of farmers. The support of Bharat Bandh will be another step in this direction. Congress spokesperson said that we want India bandh to be successful. Also Read – Kailash Vijayvargiya in Bengal said – CAA may come into force from January, TMC bid – Stop fooling people

Let me tell you that the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi have also been constantly targeting the BJP and the Central Government over the agricultural bills. The Congress alleges that the Modi government is ignoring the farmers and these bills will cause farmers to be ruined. However, in contrast, the Modi government says that new laws can bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. At the same time, farmers have been agitating against this bill in Delhi for the last about 10 days. Farmers have closed almost all the routes to Delhi.

Noted actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has also arrived in Delhi to support the farmers. Diljit Dosanjh has also announced to give one crore rupees as assistance to the farmers. Along with Diljit, many other artists have supported the farmers. Let us know that the fifth round of government’s talks with farmers had also failed. Talks were held a day earlier. With this, now again on December 9, the government will talk to the farmers and try to resolve the matter. Farmers are demanding cancellation of agricultural laws. The farmers said that they will not accept less than this.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.