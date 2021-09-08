Congress won’t box candidate in opposition to Mamta Banerjee in Bhawanipur by-election

An afternoon after promising to box its candidate in opposition to West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee within the Bhawanipur bypoll, the Congress on Tuesday took a U-turn on its stand and stated the celebration would no longer pit somebody in opposition to the Trinamool Congress supremo.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi will likely be on Lucknow excursion on September 10 and 11, know this system

State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury instructed newshounds in Baharampur that as according to the directions of the AICC, the Congress will neither box any candidate nor marketing campaign in opposition to Banerjee prior to the by-elections to be hung on September 30.

Chowdhary had instructed newshounds on Monday that the Congress would box a candidate in opposition to Banerjee in Bhabnipur, claiming that majority of the PCC participants have been in desire of this kind of resolution.

Reacting to the AICC’s resolution, CPI(M) chief Sujan Chakraborty stated, “We can box a candidate as a substitute is wanted in opposition to TMC and BJP. We can not ask Congress to switch its resolution.”