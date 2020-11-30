Congress workers clean soaked granddaughter at Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi

Varanasi: In the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), some chaotic elements have come to the fore about having soot grandchildren on the statue of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi. This incident has happened at a time when Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi Varanasi Visit) is visiting Varanasi. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s eye on Matua community, will rally on this day, know why it is special

The district administration immediately cleaned the statue and local Congress workers cleaned the statue with milk to cleanse it. Former Congress MP Rajesh Mishra has demanded immediate arrest of all those responsible for the incident.

A senior official said, "We will take cognizance of the case." We are currently busy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. " At the same time, Congress leaders and workers have demanded action in this matter. Congress leaders say that this incident has been deliberately carried out.