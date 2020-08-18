Congress writes letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding high-level inquiry into Facebook case

new Delhi: The Congress sent an email to Mark Zuckerberg, the head of this social networking company, in the background of the Facebook controversy, requesting that a high-level inquiry be conducted by the Facebook headquarters on the entire matter and until its investigation was completed The responsibility of running the branch should be entrusted to the new team so that the investigation process is not affected. The letter was issued by the party which has been sent via email to Zuckerberg by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Also Read – International flights may start soon! Civil Aviation Minister said – India is negotiating with 13 countries

Significantly, the whole controversy started after the report published on Friday by the American newspaper 'Wall Street Journal'. In this report, quoting anonymous sources from Facebook, it has been claimed that a senior Indian policy officer of Facebook intervened in an internal letter to stop the permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana for allegedly posting posts containing communal allegations. . On the other hand, Facebook clarified on Monday amid such allegations, that on its platform, such speeches and content are controlled, which are prone to violence. Along with this, the company said that its policies are implemented globally and it does not see which political party it is related to.

Facebook has also admitted that it curbs all the material that spreads hatred, but more needs to be done in this direction. Venugopal cited the matter in a letter to the founder of Facebook and said that this has disappointed the Congress. He suggested to Zuckerberg, 'Start a high-level inquiry from the Facebook headquarters and complete it within a month or two and submit the investigation report to the company's board. This report should also be made public. "Venugopal also urged that the responsibility of operating the Indian branch of Facebook be handed over to the new team till the investigation is completed and the report is handed over so that the process of investigation is not affected.