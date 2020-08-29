Congress wrote another letter to Facebook, said – BJP’s indirect control over Whatsapp, JPC investigation should be conducted

New Delhi: The Congress once again attacked the Narendra Modi government on Saturday over Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The Congress said that it is allegedly being controlled indirectly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has also demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the issue. The Congress also demanded that WhatsApp should not be allowed to start its payment services until the investigation is completed. Also Read – Kerala: The fire in the secretariat has created a ruckus, the Congress said – So this is the work of the old fan…

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda said, “The unholy intimacy between the Indian operations of social media giant Facebook and the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is now rapidly emerging and now it is not just India but Is a global issue. ” Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Modi government, said – democratic institutions are collapsing, dictatorial influence increased

Referring to a media report published in an international publication, the Congress leader said, “A reputed global publication has revealed that WhatsApp, used by 400 million Indian citizens, is indirectly controlled by the BJP. is.” Also Read – Uttarakhand Corona Update: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Banshidhar Bhagat infected with Corona Virus

Pointing to the relationship between Facebook and WhatsApp officials with the BJP, Kheda said, “Apart from Ankhi Das, it has now been revealed that another senior executive, Shivnath Thukral of WhatsApp, is a devotee of the ruling establishment and has Biased in his professional conduct. “

Kheda said, “The revelations suggest that Thukral was hired by Facebook in 2017 simply because he was extremely close to the ruling establishment.” It detailed that Thukral’s relationship with the ruling party dates back to 2013, when he operated websites and Facebook pages with other BJP colleagues for the 2014 election campaign, which held senior positions in the current government Has happened.”

Kheda also made a page on social media and accused the BJP of benefiting from the election campaign. Along with this, Kheda alleged that in 2014 there was a Facebook page named ‘Mera Bharosa’, later it was changed to ‘Modi Bharosa’ and after that it started sharing pro-BJP and pro-Modi content gave.

Targeting the central government, the Congress leader said, “Whatsapp, as you all know BJP is synonymous with misinformation and malicious propaganda of ecosystem. In fact it is now the main tool of misinformation. “

He said that now WhatsApp wants 40 crore Indians to use it not only for communication but also for payment. He said that WhatsApp can earn revenue and its future in India depends on this payment facility. This will be a multi-billion dollar initiative, for which WhatsApp needs the approval and approval of the Modi government.

Targeting the government, Kheda said, “Can 40 crore Indians trust WhatsApp which is indirectly controlled by a political party?” What is the assurance that the bank details, transaction details and personal data of 40 crore Indians using WhatsApp are not being shared? ”

The Congress said that it has become clear that Facebook India and BJP are friends in all circumstances. The Congress has demanded many things from the Modi government. The Congress has demanded that the BJP conduct a JPC inquiry on the issue of Facebook and WhatsApp. Apart from this, it has been demanded that before giving payment license to WhatsApp, assure that the data will be completely safe. Apart from this, the investigation that Facebook has set up, has been asked to be made public.