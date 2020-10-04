Congress’s ‘farm rescue’ trip against agricultural laws, Rahul, Amarinder and Najvot Singh Sidhu target the central government

Moga: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the tractor rally organized in Moga on Sunday against the new agricultural laws implemented by the Center. Rahul Gandhi reached Moga on Sunday afternoon. He will lead the three-day tractor rallies starting today. He will also address a public meeting in Moga’s Badni Kalan. Addressing the rally in Moga, Rahul said that I guarantee that if the Congress party comes to power, it will abolish these three black laws. Also Read – Agricultural Law: Rahul to take out tractor rally from Punjab tomorrow, may be arrested in Haryana!

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar, State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other leaders also reached Moga to attend the rally.

I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Punjab's Moga during party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/dC1ER8bPAM – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Former state minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is also in Moga, who was walking away from all Congress activities for some time. The tractor rallies being called ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ will cover a distance of more than 50 km and will pass through different districts and constituencies.

They are trying to impose America’s failed system on us. Capitalists are running this country. Benefits to farmers are labeled as ‘subsidies’ whereas relaxations worth lakhs of rupees given to the rich are called ‘incentives’: Navjot S Sidhu, on agricultural laws, in Moga, Punjab pic.twitter.com/Dw8oWbZwJI – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

It is noteworthy that farmers of Punjab are opposing the new agricultural laws. Farmers fear that the reforms being undertaken by the Center will pave the way for abolishing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and they will remain dependent on the ‘mercy’ of large companies.

However, the government says that there will be no change in the MSP system. Significantly, the Parliament has recently introduced three Bills – ‘Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill – 2020’, ‘Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance’ Contract and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 and ‘Essential Commodities Amendment Bill – 2020’ ‘Passed. After the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind, all three laws came into effect from 27 September.