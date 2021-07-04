Congress’s query, ‘why is PM silent after new revelations on Rafale’

New Delhi: The Congress celebration has intensified its assault at the executive in regards to the Rafale deal. An afternoon after reiterating its call for for a JPC probe, the celebration wondered the High Minister’s silence at the factor. Addressing the clicking convention on Sunday, celebration spokesperson Pawan Khera mentioned, “The rustic which benefited from the deal has ordered an inquiry, however the nation which misplaced taxpayers’ cash is silent.” Additionally Learn – Congress will contest UP elections beneath Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘supervision’, no compromise is wanted with SP, BSP: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Kheda mentioned, "Why did the High Minister now not solution the questions raised by way of France and the Congress?" Congress chief Rahul Gandhi additionally hit out on the executive and mentioned, "Why is the Modi executive now not in a position for a JPC probe?"

The Congress on Saturday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry. Randeep Singh Surjewala mentioned, "The disgusting disclose of the Rafale rip-off involving corruption, sedition, loss to the exchequer has in any case come to the fore."

Congress mentioned the function of former French President Francois Hollande and present President Emmanuel Macron is being investigated in France. The Congress alleged that High Minister Narendra Modi signed a deal value 7.8 billion euros to shop for 36 Rafale jets as an alternative of 126 fighter jets. The Congress celebration wondered the removing of the anti-corruption clause within the Rafale deal.

(Enter IANS)