Congress’s riots in Rajasthan end, why Sachin Pilot got angry, know

After all, the crisis over the Gehlot government of Congress in Rajasthan is clouded and the resentment of the angry Sachin Pilot after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi has now gone away. After his rebellion, Ashok Gehlot and the Congress have breathed a sigh of relief from the smile on his face. Also Read – Video: CM Gehlot said – Prime Minister Modi should stop the ‘Tamasha’ happening in Rajasthan

Many different meanings are being extracted from this sudden meeting of Sachin Pilot with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. If sources within the Congress are to be believed, one camp within the party wants the return of the rebels, including Sachin Pilot, and the other faction does not want this. Let us tell you that the tussle between Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot started only after the formation of the government in the state. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: CM Gehlot meets Governor, MLAs shout slogans in Raj Bhavan

Actually, Sachin Pilot had full hope that after the assembly elections, he will be made the CM of Rajasthan. But the party high command expressed confidence in Ashok Gehlot and handed over the command to him. After this, the tension between Gehlot and Pilot increased after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Also Read – Congress MLAs seen “Sholay” in hotel, HC can give decision on pilot supporters today

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha elections, there was talk of horse-trading of MLAs. The SOG created for the investigation sent a summons to Sachin Pilot. The pilot raised the flag of revolt by calling it a conspiracy to humiliate and degrade Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot became MP at the age of 26

Sachin Pilot is the son of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot. He was born on 7 September 1977 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin Pilot married Sara Abdullah in the year 2004 and has two sons. He graduated from St. Stephens University of Delhi. He holds an IMT from Ghaziabad and an MBA from the US. He has also worked for a few days in the Delhi office of the BBC, then after that he also worked in General Motors.

In 2004, he was elected as an MP in the 14th Lok Sabha at a young age of 26 years. He was elected the youngest MP. In 2004, he was made a member of the Parliamentary Committee of the Home Ministry. In 2006, he was made a member of the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Aviation.

In 2009, Sachin Pilot was made Union Minister of State. After this, he became Union Minister of State in the Corporate Ministry in the year 2012. He was made Deputy Chief Minister in Rajasthan after the elections held in 2018, but due to the rebellion, the party took away this post from him.

Now Sachin Pilot can get a big position at national level again

According to Congress party sources, in the coming days the MLAs of the Sachin Pilot faction will be given important positions in the government and leaders will be given important responsibilities in the organization. Pilot will be given a major position at the national level in Congress. The important aspect is also that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will form a committee of three leaders which will look into the concerns and demands of Sachin and the rebel MLAs. The committee will look into the reasons why Sachin Pilot and his fellow legislators were ignored in the Gehlot government.