Congress’s target on Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan said – Shah has time to eat food with backward, but not to go to Hathras

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary attacked Amit Shah on Friday, saying that the Union Home Minister has time to eat food at the homes of backward communities here but attacks on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh or other BJP-ruled states There is not even a moment to go to the victims' home.

Chaudhary had organized a tractor rally here against agricultural laws and he was addressing party workers. During this, he referred to Shah's visit to a tribal person's house in Bankura on Thursday and Saturday and a person of Matua community in North 24 Parganas district and eating food.

Bankura has more tribal and backward castes and is one of the districts in the state where the BJP managed to make a mark in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, Matua is a community that was earlier in Bangladesh and took refuge here.

He said, “Home Minister can always go to the homes of people belonging to backward castes. But did he go to the house of a Dalit woman from Hathras? Did he go to other Dalit homes? ”A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, and later died in hospital. In the rally, Chaudhary alleged that there is an atmosphere of ‘terror’ in the BJP ruled states and they are taking away the rights of Dalits and minorities.