Conjuring Kesha Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The program is a continuation of Kesha and the Creepies, her podcast. She will visit the United States with her celebrity pals and paranormal researchers to investigate enigmatic paranormal hotspots.

The musician wants to demonstrate that the paranormal is more than simply stories and fables with this series. The six-episode series will include Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, Big Freedia, and more performers.

A fairly mixed reception was given to the supernatural television series The Conjuring Kesha. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is 50% fresh.

We’re left wondering what it is means for the main characters since the finale teases a bigger time leap in the second season. Here, we’ve dissected the conclusion to determine how the program may go.

Unexpectedly, the eerie season began sooner. In her new Conjuring Kesha reality series on Discovery+, Kesha explores the paranormal, and she currently has a plan for season two.

The singer suggested Cardi B, Demi Lovato, and other well-known figures for her ideal guest list.

“I would like taking Demi. Cardi. Wayne Lil. Rih Paul And I’m open to ideas,” Kesha said in a tweet on July 8 to a follower.

The spooky, ghost-hunting program that Kesha has coming to Discovery+ is genuine, and we can’t wait to see it.

Conjuring Kesha follows the Grammy-nominated artist as she investigates a case of the unknown with the assistance of a new celebrity in each episode.

And although some may wonder why the “Your Love Is My Drug” singer gets her own paranormal investigative program, we implore you to enjoy the trip instead of giving it too much thought.

sincerely follow her attentively will understand the artist to be more than a personality then anything else, even if many people may only be familiar with her for her popular songs or her notorious legal spat with her former producer, Dr. Luke.

After all, Paris Hilton was the star of The Simple Life, and Nicole Richie was her debut in the entertainment industry.

She also hosts Kesha with the Creepies, a creepy supernatural podcast, which gives them even more authority to serve as the series’ executive producer.

Conjuring Kesha Season 2 Release Date

The first two installments of this amazing reality series were released on July 8, 2022, and their release favorably astounded fans of both supernatural or reality television.

Few had great expectations for the show since they didn’t believe Kesha would make a decent Ghostbuster, but she proved them wrong.

The last four episodes, for a total of six well-received episodes, were made accessible on August 5, 2022.

The amount of jubilation that the people showed when the previous four episodes were published is beyond description.

Conjuring Kesha supporters were compelled to clench their fists in excitement of news concerning the continuation or cancellation of the subsequent season, titled Conjuring Kesha Season 2, given how wonderful the first season was.

Since the series remain somewhat new and unestablished, no official statement has been made by Conjuring Kesha representatives until far.

Conjuring Kesha Season 2 Cast

An American adventure, mystery, and thriller reality show with Kesha as its executive producer, as well as its creator Dan Newmark, Ben Newmark, Jack Rovner, Lagan Sebert, Elaine White, and French Horwitz, ran with great success, with all six of its six episodes in its debut season receiving positive reviews.

The protagonist of Conjuring Kesha Season 2 is the well-known pop singer and songwriter Kesha. She was also the creator of Conjuring Kesha.

Viewers may expect to witness a lot of well-known guests who are friends with Kesha and have a similar interest in paranormal events.

Conjuring Kesha Season 2 Trailer

Conjuring Kesha Season 2 Plot

Kesha crosses off a scary item on her bucket list by exploring the unknown with help from celebrities and paranormal investigators.

Whereas features singer-songwriter and worldwide pop icon Kesha as she explores the unknown with some of her well-known friends and paranormal investigators in an effort to find all things incomprehensible.

Conjuring Kesha’s seasons were only available on Amazon Prime Video with Discovery Network. Conjuring Kesha Season will undoubtedly debut on the same streaming service as well.

You may only view the past seasons of this fictitious drama on Amazon Prime Video as well as Discovery Network till the new Season is released.

There are six episodes in the British paranormal series Conjuring Kesha. In the initial episode, titled Not Today, Kesha and comic Whitney Cummings come into touch with a demonic power in a maximum-security prison in Tennessee, pushing Kesha to the brink of breaking point.

Kesha and pop icon Betty Who explore the enigmatic Antoinette Hall in the second episode, Music for the Dead. The freshly restored opera theater roused emotions and revealed long-buried mysteries.

In the third episode, “A Terrifying Truth,” Kesha and GaTa check into a mystery home for a night of fear.

The fourth episode, Into Bigfoot’s Lair, depicts Kesha and Jojo Fletcher’s journey inside Mount Shasta’s pitch-black interior.

They ask Ronny LeBlanc, a Bigfoot specialist, for assistance in finding the fabled creature. Kesha and Karen his reveal more about a notorious secret organization in their fifth episode, “Kesha Faces Mortality.”

In the season finale, Kesha can be seen crossing off scary items from her bucket list while exploring the supernatural with star guests and subject matter experts.