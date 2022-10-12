Conmebol announced that VAR will be implemented in all phases of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in 2023

The Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana trophies (REUTERS / Nathalia Aguilar)

Conmebol announced that from the next editions of the Libertadores Cup and the South American Cup will be implemented WAS from the first phase of both competitions. Until this season, the review technological resource was available from the direct elimination rounds, but as of 2023, video assistance for referees will be available in all instances of international club competitions in the region.

The novelty was communicated by the South American Confederation. “The Council examined the proposals of the supplier companies that participated in the tender, carried out with verification by the international consulting firm Ernst & Young Argentina,” indicated the letter released by Conmebol.

“Starting in 2023, the Libertadores, Sudamericana and Recopa will have VAR in all phases of competition. This was decided by the Council of the Confederation, meeting in Luque, upon verifying that the technical and logistical conditions exist to apply this measure and examine the proposals of the supplier companies that participated in the tender,” the statement added.

Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense in a Brasileirao match in August. At the end of the month they will play the final of the Libertadores (REUTERS / Sergio Moraes)

“In this way, the review system will bring greater transparency from the very beginning of the main club tournaments on the continent. It is an aspiration of Conmebol since the implementation of this technological tool and a request expressed by several clubs participating in the aforementioned tournaments”, stressed the entity that oversees the activity in the southern cone of the continent.

“The realization of this project involved overcoming various technical and logistical obstacles that prevented, until now, the use of VAR in the initial stages of competitions,” he said.

“Conmebol makes the images and audio of the VAR available to all interested parties as quickly as possible and without any editing. Along with working to fully implement VAR in its tournaments, Conmebol promotes training programs for referees in the use of this tool”, concluded the press release.

Independiente del Valle won the 2022 South American Cup (REUTERS / Matias Baglietto)

With the inclusion of VAR in all instances of the competitions, the referees will have more resources in the matches in the event of a situation that warrants it. It should be remembered that phase 1 is the first stage of the qualifying playoffs to access the group zones of the competitions.

This year the South American Cup has already played its final in which it was consecrated Independent of the Valley of Ecuadorwhich won 2-0 at Saint Paul of Brazil in the match played in the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium From Cordoba, Argentina. While the final of the Copa Libertadores will take place on October 29 at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadiumfrom Guayaquil, Ecuador, among Brazilians Flamengo y Athletico Paranaense.

For several years, with the change in the format of the South American tournaments, Conmebol promoted increasing the number of participants and this strengthened the clubs in the region, since the economic prizes are added to the competition itself in each instance. From 2023 all the phases will have the assistance of the VAR and this arbitration resource will also contribute to improving the competition.

