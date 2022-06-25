Conmebol changed the venue for the 2022 South American Cup final: it will be played at the Mario Kempes stadium in Córdoba

Conmebol announced that the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba will host the 2022 Copa Sudamericana final, that next week will start the round of 16. The defining duel of the second most important event on the continent will be played on Saturday October 1 on the field where he acts as local Workshops and not in the Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, since that weekend there will be elections in Brazil.

“Córdoba will be a party with the Final of the Conmebol Sudamericana 2022″, title the South American entity the article that confirmed the change of venue. “The unanimous resolution was adopted in consultation with the members of the Council, given the impossibility of holding the match in Brasilia, as initially planned, due to the general elections that will take place in Brazil on October 2. The change was requested by the Brazilian Football Confederation,” they indicated on the website.

“Córdoba has already hosted the definition of the Conmebol Sudamericana 2020, occasion in which the Defense and Justice club of Argentina became champion. Both the tournament and the final – which could not count on the public framework typical of a continental final– were developed during the height of the pandemic. It is to be hoped that this year the stands will be a festival of color and joy that characterize South American football”, pointed from the official website.

“The Conmebol Sudamericana is an increasingly consolidated tournament on the continent and with a growing global impact. The sustained increase in prizes for participating and winning clubs, the increasing reach of broadcasts and the high level of competition of the teams are factors that show the expansion of this continental tournament.

In the image, a record of the Copa Sudamericana trophy, in Luque (Paraguay). EFE/Nathalia Aguilar/File



“The efforts of Juan Cavagliatto and Héctor Campana were key in bringing the final to our city,” a spokesperson for the Córdoba Sports Agency explained to the newspaper La Voz del Interior. The president of that body, the former Cordovan lieutenant governor and former basketball player from Athens and the Argentine national team, Héctor Campana, had already requested the AFA the provincial headquarters for the 2020 final.

“And also the arrival of Juan Cavagliatto (president of the Institute) to the AFA was key. But this was done between all. Campana made the commitment to make the last final without an audience, but now it will be with both biases, ”said the Agency. “They have already sent me all the requirements and we have accepted that they designate us as the venue. And in that aspect the role of Cavagliatto was very important for this to happen. He is always pushing for these events to come to our province,” Campana explained to the Cordovan newspaper.

The two Argentine teams that are still in the race in the competition after passing the group stage are Lanús and Unión de Santa Fe. For its part, the final of the Copa Libertadores 2022 will be played on Saturday, October 29 at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, from the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

