Conmebol confirmed the days and times of the round of 16 matches for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

The Conmebol confirmed days and times of all the crosses of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Three days after the draw that took place at the headquarters of Luque, Paraguay, the entity that brings together South American football announced the fixture of said instance.

The cross between Vélez Sarsfield and the favorite River Platethe hard duel between Boca Juniors y Corinthians like Cerro Porteño against two-time champion Palmeirasmarked the most outstanding crosses in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Flamengoanother of the candidates, seems to have a clear path to the quarterfinals since he will face the Colombian in the round of 16 Sports Tolimawhile Students from La Plata has a similar picture on paper before Fortaleza from Brazil.

the defending champion palm treesthe Best rated of the tournament in the group stage with ideal score (18), River (four titles), second overall with a full-orchestrate finish of 8-1 against Alianza Lima, as well as Flamengoconfirmed their aspirations by closing their respective home runs as comfortable leaders. The six Argentine teams that played in the group stage advanced to the round of 16, including another cross between compatriots, from Workshops against Columbus.

The best-ranked teams in the group stage will define the round of 16 series as locals, an instance in which they will be measured with the second in the Copa Libertadores. The round of 16 will be played the week of June 29 (first leg) and July 6 (return). Los rooms finals, meanwhile, they will be played the week of August 3 (go) and August 10 (return)while the semis will be the week of August 31 (go) and September 7 (return). The finala single match, will be played on October 27 in GuayaquilEcuador.

The fixture of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores:

LIBERTADORES CUP – EIGHTHS (ONE WAY)

Tuesday June 28

17:15 (local time) Emelec (ECU) vs. Atletico Mineiro (BRA)

21:30 Athletico Paranaense (BRA) vs. Release (PAR)

21:30 Corinthians (BRA) vs. Boca Juniors (ARG)

Wednesday June 29

19:15 Workshops (ARG) vs. Columbus (ARG)

18:15 Cerro Porteño (PAR) vs. Palm trees (BRA)

19:30 Sports Tolima (COL) vs. Flamenco (BRA)

21:30 Velez Sarsfield (ARG) River Plate (ARG)

Thursday June 30

9:30 p.m. Fortaleza (BRA) vs. Students (ARG)

LIBERTADORES CUP – EIGHTH (ROUND)

Tuesday, July 5

19:15 Atletico Mineiro (BRA) vs. Emelec (ECU)

21:30 Libertad (PAR) vs. Athletico Paranaense (BRA)

21:30 Boca Juniors (ARG) vs. Corinthians (BRA)

Wednesday, July 6

19:15 Colón (ARG) vs. Workshops (ARG)

19:15 Palmeiras (BRA) vs. Cerro Porteño (PAR)

21:30 Flamengo (BRA) vs. Sports Tolima (COL)

21:30 River Plate (ARG) Velez Sarsfield (ARG)

Thursday July 7

21:30 Students (ARG) vs. Fortress (BRA)

Melgar met his rival in the round of 16 of the South American: Deportivo Cali

Even duels gave rise to the draw of round of 16 of the South American Cup, according to the draw that was made in Conmebol prior to the Copa Libertadores. Brazilian and Chilean teams will get sparks in this instance that will be played the week of June 29 (go) and July 6 (return).

Catholic University will play against Sao Paulo y Colo Colo compared to International of Porto Alegre do not admit favorites beforehand. the amazing brazilian Cearáwhich concluded as the first tournament in the group stage with an ideal score (18 points), has a stumbling block against the Bolivian The Strongestwhich will have the height of La Paz as an ally (3,600 meters) in the first leg.

A Peruvian man Melgaranother of the surprises of the tournament, will not have it easy against Deportivo Cali. The first of each group qualified for the round of 16, joined by the third from the Libertadores in that instance.

The fixture of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana:

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP – EIGHTH QUARTER (ONE WAY)

Tuesday June 28

7:15 PM National (URU) Holy Faith Union (ARG)

20:30 Colo Colo (CHI) vs. International (BRA)

Wednesday June 29

18:15 The Strongest (BOL) vs. Ceará (BRA)

19:30 Deportivo Cali (COL) vs. Melgar (PER)

20:30 Sports Tachira (VEN) vs. Saints (BRA)

Thursday June 30

17:15 Independent of the Valley (ECU) vs. Lanus (ARG)

20:30 Catholic University (CHI) vs. Sao Paulo (BRA)

20:30 Olympia (PAR) vs. Atletico Goianiense (BRA)

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP – ROUND 16 (ROUND 16)

Tuesday, July 5

7:15 PM Santa Fe Union (ARG) vs. Santa Fe Union (ARG) National (URU)

21:30 International (BRA) vs. Colo Colo (CHI)

Wednesday, July 6

19:15 Ceará (BRA) vs. The Strongest (BOL)

19:30 Melgar (PER) vs. Deportivo Cali (COL)

21:30 Saints (BRA) vs. Deportivo Tachira (VEN)

Thursday July 7

19:15 Lanus (ARG) vs. Valley Independent (ECU)

21:30 Sao Paulo (BRA) vs. Catholic University (CHI)

21:30 Atletico Goianiense (BRA) vs. Olympia (PAR)

KEEP READING:

The national team, his departure from Barcelona and the new season with PSG: Lionel Messi’s intimate and revealing interview

Surprise in Mar del Plata: Martín Palermo resigned as coach of Aldosivi

Lionel Messi’s harsh response to Robert Lewandowski’s reproaches: “Let him say what he wants, I’m not interested”

7 phrases by Gabriela Sabatini: why she was away from tennis for so long, her duels with Graf and the players she currently likes the most

Why Messi is a better player than before, the anecdote of his first talk with Bielsa and Pekerman’s “golden” rule in youth: 11 phrases by Lionel Scaloni