Conmebol dodged the initial phases of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana: this is how all the crosses remained

The three crosses of Phase 1 that will start the Copa Libertadores

The 62nd edition of the Copa Libertadores it is already disputed: Conmebol raffled in the city of Luque the initial phases of the most important tournament at the continental level and left the board established for what will be the draw on April 16 that will organize the group stage.

• The Phase 1, which will begin at the end of February, will have three crosses:

E1: Uruguay 4 vs. Catholic University (Ecuador)

E2: César Vallejos University (Peru) vs. Caracas (Venezuela);

E3: Royal Parí (Bolivia) vs. Guaraní (Paraguay)

• The three winners will access the Phase 2, where another eight duels will take place from March 10 to 17:

E1 vs. Libertad (Paraguay) / Brazil 7 vs. Ayacucho (Peru) / Uruguay 3 vs. Bolívar (Bolivia) / Chile 3 vs. San Lorenzo (Argentina) / Brazil 8 vs. Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) / E2 vs. Junior (Colombia) / Chile 4 vs. Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) / E3 vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

While the Phase 3, which will define the qualifiers for the group stage, will develop the weeks of April 7 and 14. Two days after that last date, the draw will take place that will clarify how the zone instance will be played in the tournament with the 32 classified teams.

The crosses of Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Libertadores

• EQUIPMENT ALREADY CLASSIFIED: Palmeiras (Brazil), Internacional (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Boca (Argentina), River (Argentina), Defensa y Justicia (Argentina), Racing (Argentina), Argentinos Juniors (Argentina), Vélez (Argentina), America de Cali (Colombia), Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia), Universidad Católica (Chile), Unión La Calera (Chile), Always Ready (Bolivia), The Strongest (Bolivia), Barcelona (Ecuador), Liga de Quito (Ecuador), Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Olimpia (Paraguay), Sporting Cristal (Peru), Universitario (Peru), Deportivo La Guaira (Venezuela) and Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela).

* Internacional, Flamengo, Universidad Católica de Chile and Unión La Calera are classified to the tournament, but they could play Phase 2 depending on the results of their local competitions

THE LIBERTADORES CALENDAR

• Phase 1 (24/2 al 3/3) – Phase 2 (10/3 al 17/3) – Phase 3 (7/4 al 14/4)

• Group stage draw: April 16th

• Group stage: from April 21 to May 26

• Round of 16 (14/7 al 21/7) – Quarter finals (11/8 al 18/8) – Semifinals (22/9 al 29/9) – Single Final (20/11)

SOUTH AMERICAN DRAW

The crossings of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile of the preliminary phase of the South American

Starting this season, the South American Cup will also have group stage. For this reason, in this draw the crosses prior to that instance were also known: 32 teams will face each other in hand-to-hand duels against another from the same federation to access the group zone, where the only classified are the Argentine and Brazilian clubs.

Initially, there will be back-and-forth crossings between four teams from the same federation to define the two classified by country for the group stage. Taking into account that Chile Y Uruguay They have not yet defined their four teams for this instance, the draw determined the following for the preliminary phase:

Bolivian crosses: National Potosí vs. Guabirá / Atlético Palma Flor vs. Jorge Wilstermann

Chile crosses: Chile 4 vs. Chile 2 / Chile 1 vs. Chile 3

Crosses of Colombia: Deportivo Cali vs. Sports Tolima / Deportivo Pasto vs. Equity

Ecuador crosses: Emelec vs. Macará / Guayaquil City vs. Aucas

Crosses of Paraguay: National vs. October 12 / River Plate vs. Guaireña

Peru crosses: Sport Huancayo vs. Cajamarca University / Melgar vs. Carlos Manucci

Uruguay crosses: Uruguay 4 vs. Uruguay 2 / Uruguay 1 vs. Uruguay 3

Venezuela crosses: Puerto Cabello vs. Metropolitans / Miners vs. Aragua

The clashes of the teams of Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela

For now, and while Brazil waits to define their qualifiers, the only clubs that already have their ticket to the group zone are the Argentines: Independent, Rosario Central, Newell’s, Cordoba workshops, Lanús Y Sarandí Arsenal.

All the preliminary phase matches will take place between the March 17 and April 7. The qualifiers will access the group stage, which will also feature the four losing clubs from Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores.

That is: the 32 teams from the group zone will come out of the 16 winners of the preliminary duels, the 4 eliminated of Phase 3 of the Libertadores, the 6 directly classified from Argentina and the 6 directly classified from Brazil.

