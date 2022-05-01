Conmebol fined River Plate for the racist act of a partner against Fortaleza fans

The reprehensible gesture of a RIver fan to the Fortaleza bias

This Friday the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) reported the punishment for River Plate for the xenophobic and discriminatory gestures of a club member towards the partiality of Fortaleza during the match corresponding to the second date of Group F of the Liberators cup celebrated on April 13. Núñez’s club will appeal the sanction and advanced the fine must be paid by the fan in question.

In the statement, the entity reported that it was imposed on the Millionaire “a fine of USD 30,000 for the infraction of articles 9 and 17 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code”, and that “the amount of this fine will be automatically deducted from the amount to be received by the CONMEBOL Club for Television or Sponsorship rights.” The appeal must be filed within the next seven days.

Likewise, the club was informed that “in case of reiteration of any infraction of the sports discipline of the same or similar nature to the one that has brought about this procedure, the provisions of Art. 31 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code will apply. , and the consequences that could derive from it.

This is because of the attitude of a club member, whose identity was not revealed, who was seen in the Monumental stadium grandstand throwing a banana at Fortaleza fans . The actions of him, who was condemned by himself River Plateviolates article 17 of the Disciplinary Code that talks about acts that “insult or attack the human dignity of another person or group of people, by any means, for reasons of skin color, race, sex or sexual orientation, ethnicity, language , creed or origin”.

River Plate beat Fortaleza 2-0 at the Monumental on April 13 (Reuters)

The Núñez club identified the fan this week, after the images went viral, and suspended him for 180 days. He also forced him to take an awareness course at INADI. In turn, in a letter published this Friday, he announced that he will appeal the sanction because “there are sufficient elements to demonstrate the club’s absence of responsibility for what happened, considering that the Institution took all the measures at its disposal before the game and during its realization. so that events like this did not occur, with important efforts in terms of security and communication that sought to guarantee the good behavior of the fans both inside the Stadium and in its surroundings”.

In that same statement, he informed that in case the appeal does not prosper, River Plate “will proceed to repeat the fine imposed by CONMEBOL on the person identified as responsible for these racist gestures, so that the malicious conduct of a fan does not harm the entire Institution”. That is to say that it will be the fan who must face the economic punishment.

For his part, Fortaleza had condemned the attitude of the Argentine fan, but in turn separated the leadership millionaire: “We are 2 million fans, we are of all classes and all colors. River Plate, one of the biggest clubs in the world, received us in a courteous and honorable manner, that nothing compares to the act in question, ”he published on his website.

As far as football is concerned, River Plate He is the leader with a perfect score Group F from Liberators cup and their next duel will be on Thursday as a visitor against the Brazilian squad that is third in the zone with 3 units, below Colo Colowhich has 6. Last is found Lima Alliancewhich so far has not been able to add.

The complete Conmebol statement

1st. TO IMPOSE CLUB ATLÉTICO RIVER PLATE a fine of USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS) for the infraction of articles 9 and 17 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be automatically deducted from the amount to be received by the CONMEBOL Club for Television or Sponsorship rights.

2nd. EXPRESSLY NOTICE CLUB ATLÉTICO RIVER PLATE that in case of repetition of any infringement of the sports discipline of the same or similar nature to the one that has caused this procedure, the provisions of Art. 31 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code will apply, and the consequences that could derive from it.

3rd. NOTIFY RIVER PLATE ATHLETIC CLUB. An appeal against this decision may be made before the CONMEBOL Appeals Commission within a period of 7 (seven) calendar days from the day following the notification of this decision with grounds in accordance with Article 67.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The appeal must comply with the formalities required in article 67.4 and following of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Pursuant to Art. 67.5 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code, the appeal fee of USD.3,000 (THREE THOUSAND US DOLLARS) must be paid by bank transfer.

