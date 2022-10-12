Conmebol gave its “unanimous support” to Gianni Infantino in the search for his re-election in FIFA

Gianni Infantino wants to retain the FIFA presidency for four more years (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

Gianni Infantino He is campaigning to collect the necessary votes to continue in the FIFA presidency and has the peace of mind of having the full support of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

The president of the mother house of football is located in Paraguaywhere he was present at the inauguration of the Women’s High Performance Center of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF), and also held meetings with members of the Conmebol Council, at the Confederation headquarters, located in the city of Luke.

There they met Infantino and Alexander Dominguezhead of the South American entity, who supports the management of the Swiss leader at the head of FIFA, an organization that he chairs since February 26, 2016.

Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, gives his full support to Gianni Infantino, who aspires to retain power in FIFA (Prensa Conmebol)

The next FIFA presidential elections are scheduled for March 2023 at the Congress to be held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. On that occasion, Infantino will seek to renew his mandate for one more period.

to their 52 years, Infantino will seek to be re-elected to the highest position and, if successful, it would be his third and last term at the head of FIFA. The leader had ratified his candidacy in the run-up to the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where took the opportunity to clarify that it was not his idea to promote a World Cup every two years. The proposal did not have the expected adhesion of the different confederations, such as UEFA and Conmebol.

On the other hand, the FIFA president spoke in Paraguay about the six and a half places that South America will have for the World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in his third term at the helm of football’s mother house REUTERS/Imad Creidi

“South America has a very important history in soccer and those 6 and a half spots are deserved. The Qualifiers here are the most difficult in the world”highlighted the Italian-Swiss manager during his meeting with Conmebol authorities.

For the next World Cup that will succeed Qatar 2022, the number of participating teams will be increased from 32 to 48.

