Conmebol granted the television rights for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana until 2026: which channels will broadcast the matches

Conmebol gave television rights to its main tournaments until 2026

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) made official the delivery of television rights to its main competitions from 2023 to 2026. In this context, fans can find out which channels will broadcast the matches of the Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana and Recopa.

The agency had already announced that the winning companies were “those that presented the most beneficial offers for South American soccer clubs.” Thus, in what corresponds to the territory of Latin America (nine Spanish-speaking countries that make up CONMEBOL, in addition to Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Central America and the Caribbean Basin Islands) Disney will televise all the matches of the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa through ESPN and its platform Star+.

But, for those of you who don’t have the paid service required to tune into those options, will be the variant of Paramount (Viacom) through open television for the Libertadores. phone y Chilevisionas well as the free ad-supported streaming service (FAST) Pluto TVwill offer some duels of the maximum tournament.

As regards this same territory and the South American Cupthe matches can be followed by DirecTV on channels 610 and 1610 in HD via the app DIRECTV GO as of 2023.

On the other hand, Conmebol reported the delivery of rights to its contests in Brazil. there, both ESPN as Paramount (Viacom) will broadcast the duels of the Libertadores Cups y South Americanwhile the Globo group will offer the maximum championship through Open TV.

Palmeiras is the current champion of the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Conmebol)

The process to tender the rights until 2026 ended during the first days of May, as Conmebol had advanced. The election of the new owners of the television rights of the different continental tournaments that this body regulates was supervised by an independent auditing firm. “The selection was made under the principles, rules of transparency and professional solvency and aims to achieve the most beneficial conditions for South American club football,” they assured from the entity based in Asunción, Paraguay.

The most popular championship in the continent will distribute in 2022 USD 16,000,000 for the champion, an increase of one million dollars in relation to the money that was delivered during last year’s edition. This number is added to what they have already earned for passing each stage, so the owner of this season’s crown will accumulate a total of USD 25,050,000.

Conmebol is currently organizing the 63rd edition of the tournament that, in addition to the money, will deliver the ticket to play the South American Recopa against the annual owner of the Copa Sudamericana in order to settle the absolute champion of the season on the continent. The championship that brings together the best teams from the ten countries grouped under Conmebol is one of the most popular on the entire planet, to the point that the final of the Libertadores 2021 that paired Palmeiras and Flamengo was seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

