Conmebol made official days and times of the Copa Libertadores group stage matches: when will Boca and River debut

This is how the groups of the Libertadores were formed

The eight groups were formed after yesterday’s draw in Paraguay and now Conmebol has made the agenda of the zone phase of the Libertadores 2022 official. The 32 participating clubs already know when they will face the six valid matches for this instance, which will classify the best two to the round of 16 and, to the third, to the eighths of the South American.

The first week of activity will be between Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday 7/4, while the last will be between Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday 26/5. The peculiarity is that the top seeds (Palmeiras, Athlético Paranaense, Nacional de Montevideo, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Peñarol and Flamengo) they will play the last two matches as local.

· THE BOCA JUNIORS FIXTURE (GROUP E)

Boca will be favorite in Group E (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

· Tuesday 5/4 – Deportivo Cali (F) – 21.30

· Martes 12/4 – Always Ready (L) – 19.15

· Tuesday 26/4 – Corinthians (V) – 9.30pm

· Miércoles 4/5 – Always Ready (V) – 21.00

· Martes 17/5 – Corinthians (L) – 21.30

· Thursday 5/26 – Deportivo Cali (L) – 9:00 p.m.

· THE RIVER PLATE FIXTURE (GROUP F)

River wants to be the protagonist of the Cup again (EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



· Wednesday 6/4 – Alliance Lima (F) – 21.00

· Wednesday 4/13 – Fortaleza (L) – 7:00 p.m.

· Wednesday 27/4 – Colo Colo (F) – 20.00

· Thursday 5/5 – Fortaleza (F) – 19.00

· Thursday 5/19 – Colo Colo (L) – 9:00 p.m.

· Wednesday 5/25 – Alianza Lima (L) – 7:00 p.m.

· THE FIXTURE OF VÉLEZ SÁRSFIELD (GROUP C)

Vélez, waiting for a new coach after the departure of Mauricio Pellegrino

· Thursday 7/4 – LP Students (F) – 21.00

· Thursday 4/14 – Red Bull Bragantino (L) – 9:00 p.m.

· Tuesday 4/26 – Montevideo National (L) – 7:15 p.m.

· Jueves 5/5 – Red Bull Bragantino (V) – 21.00

· Wednesday 5/18 – Montevideo National (F) – 9:00 p.m.

· Tuesday 5/24 – LP Students (L) – 19.15

· THE FIXTURE OF SILVER STUDENTS (GROUP C)

Students went through two previous phases before sneaking into the group phase (Fotobaires)

· Thursday 7/4 – Vélez (L) – 21.00

· Wednesday 4/13 – Montevideo National (F) – 9:00 p.m.

· Martes 26/4 – Red Bull Bragantino (L) – 19.15

· Tuesday 3/5 – Montevideo National (L) – 21.30

· Martes 17/5 – Red Bull Bragantino (V) – 19.15

· Tuesday 5/24 – Vélez (F) – 19.15

· THE FIXTURE OF COLÓN DE SANTA FE (GROUP G)

Colón will have a complicated area but will seek to make history (Télam)

· Tuesday 5/4 – Peñarol (L) – 19.15

· Tuesday 12/4 – Cerro Porteño (F) – 19.15

· Thursday 4/28 – Olympia (F) – 9:00 p.m.

· Tuesday 4/5 – Cerro Porteño (L) – 7:00 p.m.

· Wednesday 5/18 – Olympia (L) – 7:00 p.m.

· Wednesday 5/25 – Peñarol (F) – 9:00 p.m.

· THE FIXTURE OF TALLERES DE CÓRDOBA (GROUP H)

Talleres dreams after hiring the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha (Télam)

· Wednesday 6/4 – Catholic University of Chile (L) – 19.00

· Tuesday 12/4 – Flamengo (F) – 21.30

· Martes 26/4 – Sporting Cristal (L) – 21.30

· Wednesday 4/5 – Flamengo (L) – 19.00

· Martes 17/5 – Sporting Cristal (V) – 21.30

· Tuesday 5/24 – Catholic University of Chile (F) – 21.30

· THE DATES OF THE GROUP PHASE:

First : from April 5 to 7

Second : from April 12 to 14

Third : from April 26 to 28

Quarter : from May 3 to 5

Quinta : from May 17 to 19

Friday : from May 24 to 26

· FINAL ROUNDS:

round of 16 : from June 28 to 30 (go) and from July 5 to 7 (return)

Quarter finals : from August 2 to 4 (go) and from August 9 to 11 (return)

semifinals : August 30 and 31 (go) and September 6 and 7 (return)

Final : Saturday, October 29 (at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador)

HISTORICAL TABLE OF TITLES (WITH PARTICIPATING TEAMS):

Boca Juniors 6

Penarol 5

River Plate 4

Students from La Plata 4

Olympiad 3

National of Uruguay 3

palm trees 3

Flamengo 2

Colo-Colo 1

Velez Sarsfield 1

Atletico Mineiro 1

