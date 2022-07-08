Conmebol published the audio of the VAR after the controversy over Suárez’s hand in River’s goal against Vélez: why was the goal not validated?

The audios of the VAR in the annulled goal against River against Vélez by the hand of Suárez

River Plateone of the main candidates to win the title by advancing to the round as one of the best first in the group stage, was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Velez Sarsfield. Those led by Marcelo Gallardo fell 1-0 in the first leg and in the second leg they could not beat those of the Cacique Medina and equalized 0-0. However, the second match was overshadowed by a play that occurred in the second half. The Chilean referee Roberto Tobar, at the request of the VAR, decided not to validate Matías Suárez’s goal (which would have leveled the series) for a hand inside the area.

As is customary, the Conmebol published the audios between the judge and those in charge of managing the technological toolto clarify the reasons that led to annul the goal of the former Belgrano de Córdoba striker.

The image that Conmebol used to annul Matías Suárez’s goal

“At minute 78, and after a cross by the white team into the opponent’s penalty area, a striker heads the ball, which he later touches on his arm to enter the goal. According to the regulation, The player who scores a goal in the opponent’s goal directly with his hand or arm commits an infraction, even if it occurs accidentally. The referee does not notice this infraction and validates the goal. The VAR, by checking with different angles and correct speeds, detects the infraction and recommends a review to the referee on the field. The referee when seeing the images confirms that the ball touches the striker’s arm. He changes his decision and annuls the goal, “explained the video released by the entity in charge of regulating this sport in South America.

“eye with hand” was heard in the VAR booth immediately after the ball entered the goal guarded by Lucas Hoyos. Given this scenario, Tobar was told not to resume the game until they review all the cameras they have available to certify if the Cordovan had touched the ball with his arm in the team’s goal millionaire. “It’s there. Make a loop. Hit the hand”remarked the AVAR before inviting the Chilean to review the controversy of the night in the Antonio Vespucio Liberti.

At the request of the VAR, Tobar annulled River’s goal by the hand of Luis Suárez

“Change of address. Hit and change direction”, they maintained from the control, while the judge carefully reviewed the images inside a booth mounted at the foot of the playing field. “For me it’s a goal”, remarked Tobar; although from the VAR they warned him again of a contact at elbow height. “This is the best image. It hits him in the arm and changes direction”, they explained, despite the fact that the Chilean continued with his idea of ​​validating the action. “He heads his own arm, which is open, and immediately scores a goal,” repressed.

After suggesting that he take all the time he needs, added to the intervention of one of his assistants, Roberto Tobar modified his decision. “Let her continue, and pull her with her hand, arm. It looks like a hand to me. seems canceled to me“, it concluded.

It is worth noting that the VAR was in charge of the Brazilian Rafael Traci and the AVAR was his compatriot Braulio Da Silva Machado

The one who was not satisfied with this measure was Marcelo Gallardo, something that was made evident at a press conference. “If you have to search for something to search without being certain of what you are looking for, or to search for search, there is a hint of total injustice. It is what is reflected in the play itself, to collect something you are not sure about… Afterwards, I don’t have many more things to say because I don’t get other things than to feel that today we were harmed by that failure that is not seen. There is no clarity. Injustice is what accompanies us at this time, ”she outlined.

“Football is something else, there has to be a spirit of competition that the referees have to apply. Unfortunately, the referees are never able to bring that spirit of the game, that the game flows. Y if six or seven minutes go by and they don’t resolve situations, then they can recover that time. Today is the anger and injustice. Y then we will take care of what belongs to us. Today the facts ended up corroborating that, a difficult series. I don’t have much to say, just accompany the players in this process of anguish. Today you have to chew the anger and continue”, added the Doll.

KEEP READING:

The complete story of Julián Álvarez after the end of his brilliant stage at River Plate: what Gallardo told him at his farewell

The proof of Suárez’s hand? The slow-motion video of River Plate’s annulled goal against Vélez that can put an end to the controversy

In a controversial match, Vélez eliminated River Plate and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores