Conmebol published the audio of the VAR of Estudiantes-Paranaense: the counterpoint between the referees in the disallowed goal against Lollo

In a heated and controversial match, Athletico Paranaense won 1-0 in La Plata and eliminated Estudiantes in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. One of the main protagonists of the meeting was the referee Matías Matonte, who decided not to validate Luciano Lollo’s goal 20 minutes into the second half.

“At minute 64, the rojiblanco team scores a goal. The referee, at the request of the assistant, penalizes offside for interpreting that the player who was in an offside position was interfering with the goalkeeper. The VAR, by reviewing the different images and angles, suggests to the referee a field review. The referee, when observing the different images, decides to maintain the initial offside decision because he understands that the player makes a movement that interferes with the goalkeeper, ”was the explanation given by Conmebol at the beginning of the video in which the audios were broadcast. of the VAR.

Andrés Cunha, in charge of the Video Assistant Referee, focused on the actions of Jorge Morel after the ball hit the paste and went to where the former Banfield and River Plate defender was. “The player is ahead of the goalkeeper’s vision. I think he doesn’t cover it up for defensive action.”He began his analysis.

“The ball passes between the player and the goalkeeper, right? But the goalkeeper does not prevent him from making the move, ”he consulted his cabin companions. And then, he sentenced: “For me, the goalkeeper always sees the ball, except for a movement and does not prevent him from jumping.”

His assistant, Gustavo Tejera Capo, was shown in the same line: “When the ball comes out, he is not ahead of the goalkeeper. The one who is covering the goalkeeper’s vision is the teammate in any case “.

Given this verdict, the VAR recommended Matías Matonte to go to the screen to review the images of the play. However, the head judge stood by his initial decision: “Number 5 makes a move, he is close to the goalkeeper, and it is just where the ball passes. I will uphold the offside decision.”

It is worth noting that in the epilogue, the 17-year-old Vitor Roque appeared in the area to open the scoring and seal the ticket for the Brazilians. Despite the claim of Estudiantes de La Plata of a hand prior to the goal, the conquest of the visiting team was confirmed.

