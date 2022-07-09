Conmebol released the 2023 competition calendar: how the youth South Americans and the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana will be played

Archive photo of the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. June 14, 2017 REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The Conmebol Council met this Thursday and defined the competition schedule 2023. The Directorate of Competitions and Operations announced the mode of dispute of the youth South Americans and the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

In the case of Copa Libertadores 2023, between February 8 and March 15 will be played phases 1, 2 and 3. Meanwhile, for the South American Cup 2023 will be played during the same date the two initial phases. While, the group stages of the two most important tournaments on the continent will be raffled March 22nd.

Is group stagein which Boca Juniors is already classified for having won the last Copa Argentina, will be held between April 5 and June 28. The same date it will be for the cup South American.

While, the round of 16 draw and the ultimate keys to the Cup Liberators will develop the July 5th. In this same date the pairings of the eighths end of the South American Cup.

Still with venue to be defined, the final of the Copa Libertadores will be on November 11while that of the South American Cup on October 28.

The entity also reported important changes in the Copa América Futsal, Copa América Beach Soccer.

CONMEBOL Copa America Futsal

It will be held in even-numbered years and will qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cups. The next edition will be in 2024 and will be a qualifier for the 2024 Futsal World Cup. The qualifiers will always be defined in the CONMEBOL Copa América Futsal of the year in which the FIFA Futsal World Cup is held.

In this sense, the specific qualifiers will no longer be held to define the representatives of CONMEBOL in the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the results of the CONMEBOL Copa América Futsal will be used to define those who qualify for the World Cups.

CONMEBOL Copa América Beach Soccer

It will be held in odd-numbered years and will qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups. The next edition will be in 2023 and will be a qualifier for the 2023 Beach Soccer World Cup.

In this sense, the specific qualifiers will no longer be held to define the representatives of CONMEBOL in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and the results of the CONMEBOL Copa América Playa will be used to define those who qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. World Cups.

Calendar of the CONMEBOL Libertadores – CONMEBOL Sudamericana and the CONMEBOL Recopa 2023:

2022 TOURNAMENTS THAT WILL BE HELD IN 2023

CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer 2022

Date : May 07 to 14, 2023.

Site : Chile.

CONMEBOL Sub17 Futsal 2022

Date : June 17 to 25, 2023.

Site : Paraguay.

CONMEBOL Sub20 Futsal 2022

Date : September 09 to 17, 2023.

Site : Venezuela.

TOURNAMENTS TO BE HELD IN 2023

CONMEBOL Sub-20

Date : January 19 to February 12, 2023.

Site : Colombia.

Final Femenina

Date : February 13 to 25 (FIFA Women’s window).

Site : Europa.

CONMEBOL Copa America Beach Soccer

Date : March 11 to 19, 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Sub17

Date : March 30 to April 23, 2023.

Site : Ecuador.

CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal

Date : May 21 to 28, 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Libertadores Futsal Femenina

Date : June 04 to 11, 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Libertadores Sub20

Date : 01 to 16 July 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Sub20 Beach Soccer

Date : 05 to 13 August 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Copa America Futsal Femenina

Date: September 24 to October 1, 2023.

Headquarters: To be defined.

CONMEBOL Libertadores Women

Date : 05 to 21 October 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Sub15

Date : November 17 to December 03, 2023.

Site : To define.

CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer

Date : December 03 to 10, 2023.

Site : To define.

(Source: Conmebol)

