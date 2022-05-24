Conmebol sanctioned Boca Juniors for the racist gestures of a fan in the match against Corinthians

It happened in the previous match for the group stage played in the Bombonera

The Disciplinary Commission from Conmebol sanctioned Boca Juniors for the racist gestures made by a fan towards the tribune of the Corinthians, on the occasion of the match for Group E of the Copa Libertadores, played on May 17. From the sector where they were located (in the third south tray that overlooks the Riachuelo), the paulistas filmed a xeneize sympathizer who made fun of them by imitating a monkey.

Consequently, the South American Confederation opened a file and published its determination on the organization’s website. In the notification, signed by Eduardo Gross Brown, the Commission decided to impose on Boca “a fine of 30,000 dollars for the infraction of articles 9 and 17 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be automatically deducted from the amount to be received by the CONMEBOL Club for Television or Sponsorship rights.”

At the same time, the entity expressly warned the Xeneize: “In case of reiteration of any infringement of sports discipline of the same or similar nature to the one that has brought about this procedure, the provisions of Art. 31 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code will apply, and the consequences that could be derived from it. derive”. In addition, he gave the Argentine institution a period of 7 days to appeal.

It is worth remembering that Conmebol has toughened the penalties related to this type of infraction in recent weeks. In case of recidivism, the sanction could include one or more games behind closed doors or the partial closure of stands for the club whose supporters have carried out these discriminatory acts.

Conmebol’s sanction, published on its website

En the first leg, played in São Paulo, a similar incident occurred with a Boca fan Juniors. For this act, a man was arrested by the local police for the crime of racial defamation, according to article 140, paragraph 3 of the Brazilian Penal Code of Justice. Leandro Germán Ponzo was released the following day after paying a fine of 3,000 reais, equivalent to about 600 dollars.

That fact had been added to what had happened days before in the Monumental stadium, when a River Plate member named Gustavo Sebastián Gómez he threw a banana at those from Fortaleza of Brazil before the complicit gaze of the rest of those present in that area of ​​the gallery. On that occasion, the Millionaire’s leadership was forceful: it made the decision to suspend it and presented itself as a plaintiff to sue the fan, a member of the Somos River community, for damages and prejudice.

KEEP READING:

River Plate pointed to an old Riquelme obsession as a possible replacement for Julián Álvarez

13 phrases from Riquelme: what happened to Battaglia after the draw against Godoy Cruz, his mother’s request and why “what Boca wins is little valued”

Marcos Rojo spoke about the cigarette he smoked at the celebrations for the Boca Juniors title and sent a message to Agustín Almedra

Riquelme’s silent attitude at the award ceremony and the premonitory poster of the final: what was not seen of the Boca Juniors coronation

The possible exits and renewals that the Boca Juniors Football Council must resolve after the title in the League Cup