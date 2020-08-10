Connie Nielsen, Christopher Eccleston Set for NENT’s Close to Me

“Surprise Girl 1984” star Connie Nielsen and “Physician Who’s” Christopher Eccleston are set to star in psychological drama “Close to Me,” the primary English-language drama to originate from Nordic Leisure Group’s (NENT) fledgling U.Okay. operation.

NENT Studios U.Okay. is adapting British creator Amanda Reynolds’ novel “Close to Me” in an eponymous six-part collection that may debut on NENT Group-backed streamer Viaplay within the Nordic and Baltic areas as an Authentic, and air within the U.Okay. on Channel 4, which has acquired the challenge.

Mexican outfit Dopamine, which lately partnered with NENT Studios U.Okay. for scripted applications, will function a co-production accomplice on the collection — a uncommon English-language scripted co-production for a Latin American enterprise — whereas NENT Studios U.Okay. will distribute the title internationally.

The challenge is a serious step ahead for Nordic powerhouse NENT Group’s efforts within the U.Okay., a key market for scripted drama collection in Europe. Earlier this 12 months, the corporate reorganized its content material arm, NENT Studios, to give attention to scripted drama manufacturing throughout each TV and movie, in addition to distribution. The drive informs NENT Group’s give attention to Viaplay, which is to launch round 30 originals this 12 months and is focusing on an annual 40-title slate from 2021.

“Close to Me,” written by Angela Pell (“Snow Cake,” “Gifted”), tells the story of Jo Harding (Nielsen), a lady who has a seemingly excellent life together with her accomplice (Eccleston) till a fall erases a complete 12 months from her reminiscence. As she struggles to piece occasions collectively, Jo discovers that her life was actually removed from excellent, with somebody attempting to preserve a horrible secret from her.

The collection was initially developed by The Improvement Partnership and Nice Level Media and is a part of TDP’s first look cope with NENT Studios U.Okay. “Close to Me” is the primary collection from the enterprise, which was shaped to create premium drama initiatives for the worldwide market.

TDP can also be the sister firm of company The Artists Partnership, which represents each the underlying rights for “Close to Me” by Reynolds as well as to Danish star Nielsen. Michael Samuels (“The Windermere Kids,” “The Lacking”) is on board to direct, whereas Gina Carter (“Yardie”) will govt produce, alongside Robert Taylor and Ed Clarke of TDP and Dave Clarke from NENT Studios U.Okay.

As well as to her main function, Nielsen can even be an govt producer on the present. Her performing credit embrace “Gladiator,” “Mission to Mars,” “The Hunted” and “Nymphomaniac.” She additionally seems as DC Comics superhero Hippolyta within the movies “Surprise Girl,” “Justice League” and the forthcoming “Surprise Girl 1984.”

In the meantime, Eccleston, maybe finest identified for his 2005 flip because the ninth Physician Who within the revived franchise, will take up the mantle of Time Lord as soon as once more after 15 years in a brand new audio collection from BBC Studios.

Richard Halliwell, CEO of NENT Studios U.Okay., mentioned: “’Close to Me’ is a powerful title to spearhead NENT Studios U.Okay.’s slate of unique content material and can undoubtedly show a wonderful calling card for the brand new enterprise.

“We’re at the moment creating a high-volume, wide-ranging slate of scripted initiatives, primarily for Viaplay, and anticipate asserting additional greenlights over the approaching months. I consider our new enterprise to be a really enticing proposition, particularly for British drama producers and writers, and encourage these with nice concepts to get in contact,” mentioned Halliwell.

Robert Taylor, managing director of The Improvement Partnership, added: “We noticed the massive potential for growth in Amanda Reynolds’ novel as quickly as we learn it and Angela Pell has taken that basis and written implausible scripts which convey this world and these characters to life. We’re delighted to be working with each Channel Four and Viaplay, and with the extremely robust workforce we have now assembled in entrance of and behind the digicam.”

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content material officer, mentioned: “This ingenious, unsettling and engaging drama uncovers the deception that may lie beneath the floor of a seemingly excellent household life. The continuously twisting plot, straight to digicam dialogue and nice indie soundtrack will attract viewers, whereas additionally exploring a topic hardly ever highlighted on display — the feminine mid-life disaster. Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston are massively charismatic skills and this collection asks a query that everybody can relate to – what do we actually find out about ourselves and people closest to us?”

“Close to Me” goes into manufacturing within the U.Okay. later this month.