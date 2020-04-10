Connie Nielsen Shares Her Favorite Memory From Ridley Scott’s Gladiator

Go away a Remark
Recollections are a robust drive in life, as they’ll inform us the place we’ve been and why these occasions have been so vital. Within the case of director Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning movie Gladiator, actor Connie Nielsen has some fairly incredible recollections that she’s carried along with her within the 20 years for the reason that movie’s earth-shattering launch. Above all the moments she seems to be again on throughout her time on the movie, her favourite reminiscence is of an iconic assembly with Scott himself, true to his private type.
As we have been discussing Connie Nielsen’s newest movie, the sci-fi thriller Sea Fever, it was exhausting to not assume again on Gladiator, as this June marks the movie’s 20th anniversary in theaters. With Ridley Scott’s traditional story of Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius firmly planted in popular culture historical past, I requested Nielsen about her experiences capturing the movie, which prompted her to share this notably spectacular reminiscence:
I believe my favourite reminiscence, I’ve lots, was most likely arriving on the fort in Malta. [Ridley Scott] was coming to satisfy me in the course of the sq., which was on the foot of the replica of the Colosseum. He was simply chomping on his cigar, as regular, and kind of grinning, wanting completely joyful in the course of most likely a large clusterfuck, however you wouldn’t even comprehend it, and simply displaying what we have been doing whereas I used to be clearly in complete and utter shock on the gorgeousness of what he and his workforce had created.
Taking part in the position of Lucilla in Gladiator, the movie is famous by some because the challenge that basically helped Connie Nielsen’s rising star soar. Because the sister to Joaquin Phoenix’s villainous Commodus, and the outdated flame/type presence to Crowe’s Maximus, she anchored the 2 worlds of the movie along with her commanding presence.
Taking a look at Ridley Scott’s profession as a director, particularly relating to the work he’d achieved on Gladiator, it solely serves as a potent reminder of simply how bigger than life a few of his motion pictures grow to be of their last type. When it comes to his 2000 blockbuster, the Malta location shoot that Connie Nielsen confirmed as much as work at was an enormous a part of what made Gladiator the well-regarded traditional its nonetheless recognized to be.
Scott construct 1/three of what would [eventually be digitally augmented](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gladiator(2000movie) to seem like the Roman Colosseum, in a course of that will make up $1 million of the over $100 million funds Gladiator had throughout its filming on the flip of the century. With results leaning extra in the direction of the sensible aspect, and a number of shifting items within the works, one may solely think about simply how a lot of a chaotic atmosphere the set might be at instances.
And but, as Connie Nielsen remembers her Gladiator expertise, it wasn’t one thing that shook Ridley Scott within the slightest. All he wanted was a cigar, his crew and a superb day on set was available. Which isn’t shocking within the slightest, as you don’t make movies akin to Blade Runner or The Martian if you happen to don’t know learn how to get a deal with on issues.
However one other issue that Connie Nielsen highlighted in her account of the Gladiator expertise was that, very like any good director, Ridley Scott is aware of learn how to choose the precise folks for the job. After all, as she continued talking about her work with Scott, Nielsen nonetheless had that reminiscence of the director firmly in thoughts:
He simply is aware of learn how to encompass himself with extremely proficient folks, discovering new and proficient folks on a regular basis as nicely. He’s simply, to start with, he’s a pure. He’s doing precisely that which he’s presupposed to do, and that’s my picture of him: that grin, and the chomping on the cigar, managing a thousand various things at a time with this equanimity.
Making a movement image akin to Gladiator, or perhaps a extra intense, smaller scale movie like Sea Fever, isn’t as straightforward as some would count on. That is very true when contemplating the position of a director extends nicely earlier than and past the moments the cameras are rolling on set. With all the work that went into constructing that Colosseum, in addition to different sequences such because the opening battle scene that introduces Russell Crowe’s Maximus, Ridley Scott’s work was minimize out for him on Gladiator.
Studying Connie Nielsen’s recollections on working with Ridley Scott has me considering that whereas some may shrink from the chaos of a movie akin to Gladiator, Ridley Scott most likely enjoys the insanity. It’s the kind of power that explains a number of his filmography, in addition to the truth that this is identical man who put collectively All The Cash In The World on a breakneck schedule to make that yr’s awards season. And that was earlier than the added problem of reshooting sequences with Christopher Plummer introduced itself.
To her personal credit score, you could possibly think about Connie Nielsen herself thriving on that kind of power, particularly when remembering her latest remarks about having enjoyable filming the finally trimmed motion sequences that she had taken half in for Zack Snyder’s unique minimize of Justice League.
No stranger to chop sequences even in her time on Gladiator, Connie Nielsen nonetheless values her time as Lucilla as one of the crucial memorable roles in her profession. Although, in true Ridley Scott type, these scenes finally discovered their solution to the world within the prolonged minimize of the movie that’s broadly accessible on residence video nonetheless to this present day.
No matter street led to the ultimate product that’s Gladiator, it was undoubtedly due to the collaboration between director Ridley Scott, actor Connie Nielsen and everybody else who was part of the full package deal. It’s a course of that doesn’t at all times yield such vivid and joyful recollections, however in Nielsen’s case, the expertise was actually one thing to recollect.
Sea Fever is out there on VOD tomorrow, however will premiere tonight by means of a livestreamed premiere on Thursday, April 9; with Connie Nielsen amongst these collaborating in a Q&A. Nielsen will also be seen in Marvel Girl 1984, which is scheduled to open on August 14.
