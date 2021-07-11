Conor McGregor And Dustin Poirier Promise To Meet In Fourth UFC Battle

There shall be a around 4 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

after their 3rd battle at UFC 264 Saturday evening used to be reduce brief on account of McGregor’s gruesome leg harm, it used to be transparent that there have been nonetheless unfinished industry between the 2. It used to be McGregor’s 2nd loss to Poirier in 2021, after the Irishman scored a first-round knockout within the first battle in their contention in 2014.

“This isn’t over!” shouted McGregor into the cage prior to being placed on a stretcher and brought to the sanatorium.

Poirier additionally mentioned the 2 are “going to battle once more, whether or not within the Octagon or at the sidewalk.”

Whilst offering an replace on McGregor, who’s now 1-3 in his previous 4 MMA fights, UFC President Dana White mentioned he felt a fourth battle between the previous opponents most effective made sense.

Conor McGregor (l.) and Dustin Poirier (r.) are prone to have a fourth UFC battle. Zuffa LLC

“The battle isn’t over,” he mentioned. “A battle can’t finish that method. We’ll see how this entire factor performs out. Who is aware of how lengthy Conor shall be out? When Conor is healed and in a position to head, I believe we’ll do the rematch. Poirier will do his factor till Conor is in a position.”

McGregor had known as the sell off all week previous to the battle, however issues escalated when the battle ended by the use of physician’s stoppage and Poirier won the technical knockout. Visibly annoyed with how the fit ended, McGregor appeared like Poirier or even threatened to kill him.

Dustin Poirier (l.) and Conor McGregor (r.) change punches at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Sports activities document by the use of Getty Photographs

“Karma isn’t ab-h, she’s a replicate,” Poirier advised newshounds after the battle. “There aren’t any limits to the trash, however homicide is one thing you don’t mess with.

“You gained’t come again from that, and this guy mentioned he used to be going to kill me. He advised me he used to be going to kill me… the following day I depart right here in a coffin. That’s no longer the way you communicate to other folks, guy. I’m hoping this guy comes house safely to his gorgeous circle of relatives.”

When UFC commentator Joe Rogan passed McGregor the mic, the “Infamous” mentioned he would deliver Poirier out quicker flip his consideration to Poirier .’s spouse, Jolie.

“Your spouse is in my DMs,” McGregor mentioned. “Whats up honey, name me again on chat later. We’re on the afterparty, Wynn nightclub, honey.”