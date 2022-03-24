Conor McGregor arrested for “dangerous driving” and his $200,000 car seized

Conor McGregor with his Bentley, one of his favorite cars (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor is back in the news for an extra-sports event. The former champion of UFC was detained by police this weekend for “dangerous driving” while traveling aboard his Bentley through the streets of Dublin, Ireland. It is not the first time that the athlete has had problems with the law.

As reported by the site Irish Independent, the driving style of the man who used to be the highest-earning athlete in the world caught the attention of some Civil Guard agents who decided to arrest him and seize the vehicle valued at USD 200 thousand. McGregror was immediately arrested and transported by police car to the Lucan Garda station where he was formally charged with “dangerous driving”.

After a few hours, the mixed martial arts fighter paid the bail and left, although the fact does not end there. Next month she will appear before a Blanchardstown district court, the same one she was in in 2017 for a speeding case. McGregor could be forced to pay a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,500) if convicted.

McGregor continues to add scandals (USA TODAY Sports)

A spokesman for the 33-year-old sportsman sent a brief disclaimer to the Irish portal about what happened: “Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when Gardaí stopped him for alleged traffic offences. Passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station”.

The scandals in the life of the former UFC star continue to accumulate. In October of last year he made headlines for physically assaulting the DJ Francesco Facchinetti during an event at a hotel in Rome, Italy. “The very famous McGregor punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of 10 witnesses, his friends and his bodyguard. He attacked me for no reason while we talked for more than two hours and also had fun together. I could have kept quiet and not said anything to anyone, but since I am here to tell you, I must say that this person is really violent and dangerous, ”Facchinetti explained in a post on his social networks.

Another of his most remembered violent episodes happened in 2019, when he attacked a man in an Irish bar because he had refused to drink a whiskey that the fighter had bought. In April 2021, he bought the pub, where he currently spends most of his nights surrounded by friends, according to reports. Irish Independent.

KEEP READING:

The exorbitant sum for which Mike Tyson would agree to fight against youtuber Jake Paul

How the fight was born in the Paris bar that ended with the death of former Puma Federico Martín Aramburu

Marcos Rojo, without filters: from the psychologist who helped him with injuries to the day he challenged Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fight