Conor McGregor Goals Particular Tweet At Dustin Poirier’s Spouse Forward Of UFC 264

Conor McGregor got here after Dustin Poirier’s spouse of their UFC 264 press convention Thursday evening and went even additional on social media because the dangerous blood between the 2 gave the impression to worsen.

Previous within the week, McGregor teased Poirier through posting a screenshot of an obvious Instagram message request from his spouse, Jolie. On the press convention, the Irishman stated “your spouse is your husband” after which attempted to begin a “Jolie’s spouse” chant geared toward Poirier.

Poirier gave the impression to take it in stride. “The Diamond” tweeted an image of himself and his spouse.

“Me and the hubby strolling into the clicking convention,” he wrote.

Poirier then got here for McGregor on Twitter. After the previous UFC champ posted a photograph of himself, Poirier took purpose at his hair.

“Your trash communicate is as skinny as your hair at the moment! See ya quickly champ champ,” he stated.

That’s when McGregor got here off the highest rope and got here for the jugular.

“Your spouse desires to peer the hair round my d–okay and b—s bro. See what that’s like. It’s actual the message request mate, no trash communicate. Guy to guy. It’s f—ked up! I observed your interview with Mike you suppose it used to be pretend. It’s no longer. Have a suppose on it within the sauna anyway,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor additionally tried to kick Poirier right through their press convention.

McGregor informed ESPN in an interview previous he used to be extra centered this time round.

“I’m coming in to kill this guy,” he stated. “I’m coming in with vicious intent right here. Mortar pictures. What else can I say? That’s the best way it’s. I’m having a look to take this guy out chilly.”

The UFC 264 primary card is ready to start out at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The pay-per-view can also be observed on ESPN.