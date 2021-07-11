Conor McGregor Leaves UFC 264 On Stretcher After Struggling Ugly Leg Damage

Conor McGregor was once taken out of the cage on a stretcher after he seemed to injure his leg all the way through his struggle in opposition to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The struggle ended after the primary spherical. Poirier was once awarded the technical knockout by the use of a health care provider stoppage and it was once as a result of the grotesque harm McGregor suffered.

Poirier was once ready to keep an eye on McGregor at the mat via a lot of the primary spherical. McGregor had attempted to position Poirier within the guillotine submission dangle, however Poirier was once ready to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Towards the top, McGregor was once ready to get again up onto his toes. He attempted to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped again, his ankle seemed to get stuck beneath him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

McGregor fell and after the spherical was once over he seemed to sign that his ankle or leg was once damaged.

The Irishman was once obviously in ache at the mat. His leg was once put into an air forged and he was once taken out of the world on a stretcher.

UFC president Dana White stated McGregor would have surgical procedure on Sunday.

It’s unclear when McGregor injured himself. Poirier stated it was once when he checked a kick from “Infamous.”

McGregor denied he was once checked and vowed he wasn’t going any place.