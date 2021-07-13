Conor McGregor Might Be Sidelined Till January: Document

Conor McGregor will not be preventing for the 3rd time this yr.

McGregor injured his leg all over UFC 264 and wanted surgical operation to fix a fractured fibula and tibia on Sunday. He’s going through a clinical suspension till a minimum of Jan. 7, 2022 however may get started coaching once more quicker if he receives clinical clearance from an orthopedic physician, consistent with MixedMartialArts.com.

“Infamous” suffered the damage within the first spherical towards Dustin Poirier. On the finish of the spherical, McGregor stepped backward to dodge a punch and gave the impression to slip inflicting his leg to present out.

McGregor shared an replace on his well being Sunday evening.

“Simply out of the surgical operation room guys! Surgical operation went very good! Feeling super! 6 weeks on crutch and we construct again! Let’s pass! God bless,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor mentioned in a video that the entirety went “absolute best” and known as Poirier’s win “illegitimate.”

Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports activities, mentioned his shopper McGregor want surgical operation to fix the damaged bones in his leg.

“Each medical doctors are assured that with time he’s going to make a complete restoration,” Attar’s observation learn.

“We watch for his go back to the octagon.”

McGregor has fought two times this yr and had prior to now deliberate on preventing a 3rd time.