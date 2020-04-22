General News

Consoler-in-chief? Lacking empathy, Trump weighs the economic prices, not the human ones

Instead of weighing the human costs alongside the industrial ones, Trump seems to be fascinated by one factor else: himself

  • Coronavirus – latest US updates
  • Coronavirus – latest world updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

In events of nationwide tragedy, the United States president has, going once more a minimal of to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, stuffed the authentic perform of consoler-in-chief.

As Roosevelt did all by his Good Melancholy-era fireplace chats, the president has given voice to non-public struggling and made victims of hardship actually really feel recognized.

