Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy Bengal’s culture, stop violence and divisive politics: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bolpur TMC Rally NEWS: TMC Chief and CM Mamta Banerjee reached Bolpur in Birbhum district on Tuesday, amidst hot politics in West Bengal. Here he has attacked the BJP. CM Mamta Banerjee said- conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the culture of Bengal. Stop violence and divisive politics. Mamta said, I do not like the derogatory statements being made against Visva-Bharati.

Targeting the BJP at the Bolpur rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that those who do not respect Mahatma Gandhi and other great men of the country, talk of making 'Sonar Bangla'.

Mamta Banerjee said, I feel bad when I see efforts for communal politics in Visva-Bharati. Mamta said- Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati is a BJP man, he is promoting communal politics, damaging the heritage of the university.

Conspiracies being hatched to destroy the culture of Bengal. Stop politics of violence and divisive politics: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Bolpur in Birbhum District pic.twitter.com/oD2BWczh4o – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

At a rally in Bolpur in West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee said on the recent joining of BJP by some Trinamool Congress leaders, that it does not matter if some MLAs leave the party, the public is with us. You can buy some MLAs, but you cannot buy Trinamool Congress.

Explain that the Prime Minister had addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, through video conference. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present during the ceremony. After this, the ruling party Trinamool Congress in West Bengal alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to attend the centenary celebrations of Vishwa Bharati University.