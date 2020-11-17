Conspiracy to terrorize Delhi failed, Special Cell arrested 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has once again named the conspiracy to shake the national capital. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two terrorists of JeM Terrorists Arrested. It is being told that both the terrorists were in the conspiracy to carry out the blast in Delhi. Police said, ‘On the basis of secret information, the trap was laid near the Millennium Park of Sarai Kale Khan to catch the terrorists. Also Read – Prashant Kishore on the pretext of congratulating Nitish Kumar, said this by tweeting…

Two suspected militants, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested last night. Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges recovered from their possession: Delhi Police Special Cell Also Read – Son suspected to have strangled 60-year-old father to death in suspicion of illegal relationship with wife, police engaged in investigation – ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020 Also Read – Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rained ‘whip’ on Govardhan Puja day, know the whole matter and see VIDEO

According to the report of the news agency ANI, two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges have been recovered from the police terrorists.

He said that at around 10 pm on Monday night, the police caught both the suspected terrorists. He told that both the terrorists are residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence agencies and special cell teams are interrogating the terrorists. According to the police, both the terrorists have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla and Mohammad Ashraf of Kupwara.

Let me tell you that before the Special Cell of Delhi Police caught a terrorist of Islamic State of Syria and Iraq after an encounter on Ridge Road near Dhaula Kuan in South Delhi.