Constance Wu Joins Chris Pratt Amazon Series ‘Terminal Record’

Constance Wu has been forged within the upcoming Amazon thriller sequence “The Terminal Record,” Selection has discovered.

She joins beforehand introduced sequence lead Chris Pratt and lately introduced fellow forged member Taylor Kitsch. The sequence follows James Reece (Pratt) after his total platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed throughout a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns dwelling to his household with conflicting reminiscences of the occasion and questions on his culpability. Nonetheless, as new proof involves mild, Reece discovers darkish forces working towards him, endangering not solely his life however the lives of these he loves.

Wu will star as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking warfare correspondent who makes use of her byline to talk reality to energy. Katie left her desk at a prestigious information outlet to pursue high-impact tales on her personal phrases. Now at a crossroads in her profession, Katie finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the reality about Reece and the conspiracy he’s combating towards to mild.

It was introduced final month that Wu could be a part of the upcoming Amazon anthology sequence “Solos.” She can also be recognized for her starring position within the ABC sitcom “Recent Off the Boat,” which wrapped up its run on the broadcaster final February after six seasons and over 100 episodes. On the movie facet, she earned a Golden Globe nod for enjoying the lead within the blockbuster characteristic “Loopy Wealthy Asians.” Different notable movie roles embody “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez in addition to “Crow: The Legend,” “The Feels,” and “Sound of My Voice.” She is at present growing an adaptation of the novel “Goodbye, Vitamin” by Rachel Khong, which she’s going to star in and govt produce with Dylan Clarke Productions.

“The Terminal Record” relies on the novel of the identical identify by Jack Carr. Pratt will star in and govt produce underneath his Indivisible Photos banner together with Jon Schumacher, whereas Fuqua will direct and govt produce through Fuqua Movies. David DiGilio will write and govt produce along with serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck may even write and govt produce. The sequence is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Heart Media in affiliation with MRC Tv.