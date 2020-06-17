Constance Wu, Sam Heughan Join Cast of Romantic Comedy ‘Mr. Malcolm’s Listing’ – Variety

Constance Wu (“Loopy Wealthy Asians,” “Hustlers”) and Sam Heughan (“Outlander,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”) have joined the forged of romantic comedy “Mr. Malcolm’s Listing,” the place they’ll star alongside Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Wu additionally joins as an government producer. Worldwide rights of the movie are being repped by WestEnd Movies, who will present patrons a primary unique presentation of the movie through the Cannes digital market.

A contemporary and unique tackle the interval style, “Mr. Malcolm’s Listing” is directed by Emma Holly Jones and is an growth of her brief movie which has reached over 1 million views on Youtube.

Wu is Julia, a society woman jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to satisfy one of the objects on his checklist of necessities for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her pal Selina (Pinto) to assist her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into considering he has discovered his good match. The plan seems to be working when Henry (Heughan) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina as nicely. After the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen) begins meddling within the foursome’s affairs, the course of real love turns into rocky. And Mr. Malcolm wonders whether or not he’s discovered the proper girl…or the proper hoax.

The movie was penned by Suzanne Allain and is one of the highest-rated scripts on The Black Listing web site. It’s based mostly on a novel of the identical identify which, as a result of success of the brief movie, obtained a significant publishing deal and can be launched worldwide on July 28 by Berkley Press.

The movie is produced by Untitled Leisure’s Laura Rister, Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis, Blinder Movies’ Katie Holly and Emma Holly Jones. Pinto additionally serves as government producer on the movie as does Refinery29 with whom the producers developed the brief.

Principal images will start in Eire in Spring 2021.