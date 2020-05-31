Constantine Maroulis Talks Covid-19’s Impact on Broadway, New Jersey – Variety

Early in March, Constantine Maroulis took to the stage for a efficiency on the legendary New York Metropolis Jazz Membership, Birdland. Little did he know, he could be one of many final entertainers to grace an NYC venue earlier than the lights went out on Broadway.

“My final present in New York metropolis turned out to be the final present, perhaps, of the yr,” the two-time Tony Award nominee (for lead actor in “Rock of Ages” and Greatest Revival as producer for “Spring Awakening”) tells Variety. “There was positively one thing within the air that night time. The subsequent day, Tuesday March 10, there have been rumors spreading like wildfire that Broadway was going to be canceled. At first they mentioned it’s going to be a month after which we’ll be again. However I don’t suppose anybody actually believed that.”

Information experiences counsel Broadway reveals could also be trying to elevate its curtains in January, however Maroulis thinks that’s unlikely. “I believe that’s optimistic,” he says. “Tons of Broadway actors received sick.” Amongst them: Maroulis’ “pricey pal” and fellow “Rock of Ages” alum Nick Cordero, who’s been hospitalized for the higher a part of six weeks after contracting Covid-19. “He’s clinging to life,” says Maroulis.

Watching the dying toll climb to over 11,500 in his dwelling state of New Jersey, Maroulis felt he needed to take motion, teaming up with the approach to life tv program HIP New Jersey and New Jersey Information 12 to provide a digital actuality telethon elevating cash for the NJ Pandemic Reduction Fund set for Sunday (Might 31) at eight p.m. EST. The profit may also stream dwell on the Information 12 Fb web page.

“I do know so many medical doctors within the battle proper now which are stressed,” he says. “Their households, their help workers, nurses, different healthcare staff, and so many households affected by this,” he says. “It’s actually the the least I can do. I’m so completely happy to be part of it.”

Maroulis teamed up with HIP NJ creators Maria Falzo and Lisa Marie Latino, hitting the bottom operating as one of many producers blowing up the telephones to line-up expertise — together with Tony successful composer and Bon Jovi keyboardist Dave Bryan, who was one of many first celebrities recognized with coronavirus, and is now recovered. Bryan was set to launch his latest present, “Diana, The Musical,” when the pandemic hit, and followers ready to listen to music from the present will get their very own particular preview this Sunday.

“He was worn out for weeks, and received very, very sick,” says Maroulis. “He was capable of keep dwelling for essentially the most half throughout that and, and recuperate. However he actually received hit very onerous with it and you realize, so he was simply so completely happy to be part of this. He’s contributing a track from ‘Diana,’ and he has such an amazing voice. I simply love when he performs piano and sings. This can be how the songs are actually form of meant to be heard, for the primary time not less than.”

The “American Idol” alum, who completed in sixth place the yr Carrie Underwood was topped the winner, reached out to fellow “Idol” alum (and “Dr. and the Diva” co-host) Kimberley Locke (Season 2), Jim Babjak of The Smithereens, nation duo Williams Honor, “Actual Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, Bobbi Brown, New York Giants Daniel Jones and Danny Dimes, David Burke, Golden Tate, comic Vic DiBitetto, “Sopranos” star Vincent Curatola, George Oliphant to take part within the one-hour particular. Musical performances additionally embody Backyard State Radio, The Blissful Matches, Williams Honor, The Benjamins, The Nerds, Robin DiLauri, Marco Benevento (from the Grateful Lifeless tribute band, “Virtually Lifeless”), Samantha Blossey, and Eliza Neals, and naturally, a efficiency by Maroulis.

Maroulis will carry out a brand new track from his forthcoming album, “Till I’m Wished,” which is ready for launch on July 10. “I received just a few thousand physicals being shipped to my home this weekend, which I’m fairly enthusiastic about,” he says. The album contains songs co-written with heavyweights like Sam Hollander (Panic! At The Disco) and can be launched on the unbiased label, Noble Steed.

Additionally holding him busy: digital grasp courses mentoring youngsters pursuing careers within the arts and homeschooling his personal nine-year previous daughter, Malena (“She desires to go to Yale,” he laughs), in addition to maintaining with “American Idol.”

“I used to be completely happy for Simply Sam,” he says of this season’s winner. “She had an amazing story and an amazing trajectory and he or she actually did form of change. And that’s what the essence of it — it’s in regards to the journey and that course of.”

Within the meantime, Maroulis, whose tv credit embody “Mozart within the Jungle,” “Madame Secretary,” “Legislation & Order SVU” and “America’s Obtained Expertise,” is continuous to place up digital quarantine content material, teaming up with Richie Castellano’s “Band Geeks” for a canopy of Van Halen’s “Proper Now” — which has already amassed 22,000 views. He’s additionally planning a future cowl of “Message in A Bottle” by the Police with an “all new association… very poignant for this time, as a result of it looks like we’re generally alone on on a abandoned Island proper now with what we’re going by. So it’s like I’m sending out an SOS.”